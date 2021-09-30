CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as vintage MS Dhoni seals CSK’s IPL 2021 play-off berth with a soaring six

Yesterday at 11:22 PM
Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo weaved magic with the ball, before Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad powered the 135-run chase to seal a six-wicket victory for CSK over SRH in Sharjah on Thursday. The highlight though, was an MS Dhoni classic - a towering hit into the stands to seal the game.
On a slow and sluggish Sharjah surface, Josh Hazlewood (3/24) found just enough assistance, and exploited the low bounce after MS Dhoni opted to field. The Australian had Jason Roy caught-behind for 2 during a tight opening spell. Dwayne Bravo (2/17) then weaved his magic, trapping Kane Williamson leg-before for 11, before bouncing out Priyam Garg.
Wriddhiman Saha (44) was the lone notable contribution in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first innings effort of 134/7, as no other batsman crossed 18.
As has been the theme of the season for the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) got the team off to a sublime start, with the former playing the aggressor in a 61-ball 75 opening-stand. Jason Holder (3/26) threatened to stage an unlikely comeback, but Ambati Rayudu (17* off 13) struck crucial boundaries in closing stages, before MS Dhoni struck a towering six off Siddharth Kaul to secure a six-wicket win.
The three-time champions, with their 9th win from 11 games, became the first team to secure their place in the IPL 2021 play-offs.
DHONI IS BACK!
September 30, 2021
FINISHES OFF IN STYLE!
Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn't over yet.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021
CSK QUALIFIES!
MS Dhoni finishing off with a SIX 🦁— DHONIsm™ 🦁❤️ (@DHONIism) September 30, 2021
CSK qualified for the IPL Playoffs ✅💥@MSDhoni #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu
WHAT A TEAM!
2020 : 1st team to ELIMINATE from IPL— DHONIsm™ 🦁❤️ (@DHONIism) September 30, 2021
2021 : 1st team to QUALIFY for Playoffs
COMEBACK SUPER KINGS 🦁🔥#WhistlePodu #IPL2021 @MSDhoni
WOW!
Dhoni in 2020 IPL :— DHONIsm™ 🦁❤️ (@DHONIism) September 30, 2021
"We will come back stronger in IPL 2021, that's what we are known for" 💛🔥
2021 : 1st team to Qualify for Playoffs 🎯@MSDhoni #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu
HAHA!
Thala MS Dhoni finished his haters, in style!🤣🤫#WhistlePodu #IPL2021 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/3B9qQuK1YX— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 30, 2021
AFTER AGES!
<p
After ages @msdhoni finishes off in style— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 30, 2021
>
WHAT A SIX!
DHONI FINISHES OFF IN STYLE— DHONI Trends™ 🦁 (@TrendsDhoni) September 30, 2021
T R E N D I N D 🦁🔥@MSDhoni #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/T8EnD9cvdI
THAT SHOT!
The shot, every cricket fan is waiting for 😍❤️#MsDhoni #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/rbNnYMelt3— Thyview (@Thyview) September 30, 2021
MAGNIFICENT!
MS Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! pic.twitter.com/PlEtgFSIay— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Dipti__7) September 30, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ms Dhoni
- Dwayne Bravo
- Josh Hazlewood
- Faf Du Plessis
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Ambati Rayudu
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.