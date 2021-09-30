 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as vintage MS Dhoni seals CSK’s IPL 2021 play-off berth with a soaring six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dhoni struck a towering six to seal CSK's win over SRH

    | Twitter

    CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as vintage MS Dhoni seals CSK’s IPL 2021 play-off berth with a soaring six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:22 PM

    Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo weaved magic with the ball, before Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad powered the 135-run chase to seal a six-wicket victory for CSK over SRH in Sharjah on Thursday. The highlight though, was an MS Dhoni classic - a towering hit into the stands to seal the game.

    On a slow and sluggish Sharjah surface, Josh Hazlewood (3/24) found just enough assistance, and exploited the low bounce after MS Dhoni opted to field. The Australian had Jason Roy caught-behind for 2 during a tight opening spell. Dwayne Bravo (2/17) then weaved his magic, trapping Kane Williamson leg-before for 11, before bouncing out Priyam Garg.

    Wriddhiman Saha (44) was the lone notable contribution in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first innings effort of 134/7, as no other batsman crossed 18.

    As has been the theme of the season for the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) got the team off to a sublime start, with the former playing the aggressor in a 61-ball 75 opening-stand. Jason Holder (3/26) threatened to stage an unlikely comeback, but Ambati Rayudu (17* off 13) struck crucial boundaries in closing stages, before MS Dhoni struck a towering six off Siddharth Kaul to secure a six-wicket win.

    The three-time champions, with their 9th win from 11 games, became the first team to secure their place in the IPL 2021 play-offs.

    DHONI IS BACK!

    FINISHES OFF IN STYLE!

    CSK QUALIFIES!

    WHAT A TEAM!

    WOW!

    HAHA!

    AFTER AGES!

    <p

    >

    WHAT A SIX!

    THAT SHOT!

    MAGNIFICENT!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down