CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as vintage MS Dhoni seals CSK’s IPL 2021 play-off berth with a soaring six

As has been the theme of the season for the Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) got the team off to a sublime start, with the former playing the aggressor in a 61-ball 75 opening-stand. Jason Holder (3/26) threatened to stage an unlikely comeback, but Ambati Rayudu (17* off 13) struck crucial boundaries in closing stages, before MS Dhoni struck a towering six off Siddharth Kaul to secure a six-wicket win.