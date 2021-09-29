WBBL 2021 | Melbourne Renegades sign Indian batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne Renegades have signed Indian batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur for the upcoming season of Women’s Big Bash League, which begins on October 14. Jemimah and Harmanpreet have joined the exclusive club of six Indian players who signed this week for the WBBL 2021-22

Harmanpreet had previously played for Sydney Thunder from 2016 to 2019. She became a popular figure since she unleashed her brilliance against Australia at the 2017 Women’s World Cup semi-final with an unbeaten, match-winning innings of 171 runs.

Meanwhile, Jemimah will take part in the WBBL for the first time. Earlier this week, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were signed by the Sydney Thunder, whereas the Sydney Sixers signed opening batter Shafali Verma and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.

Jemimah is excited to represent Melbourne Renegades in the league.

"I'm very excited to be here now and to be part of the Renegades. I think for me, the main goal over here will be just to pull back and play cricket, play some good cricket and enjoy what I'm doing. I know when I do that and when I'm in that headspace, I'm able to give it my best.

"The goal is whatever happens, I want to give it my 100 percent each and every time I'm on the field...I'm really looking forward to it and there's so much that I'm going to learn, I'm sure about that," Jemimah said.

Renegades head coach Simon Helmot is hopeful that Jemimah will showcase her excellence for the franchise.

"Jemimah is an immensely talented young player, who is already making her mark on the world stage at 21. She was superb recently in The Hundred over in the UK. Jemimah is a dynamic player who can score quickly and to all parts of the ground," Helmot said.

Speaking of Harmanpreet Kaur, Helmot stated the dynamic Indian batter can take the game away from the opposition in a quick session of time.

"Harmanpreet's record at international level over the past decade speaks for itself. She's a match-winner and can take the game away from the opposition in a heartbeat. We also see Harmanpreet being an important addition for our group with her experience and leadership," Helmot said.

Along with Jemimah and Harmanpreet, English all-rounder Eve Jones was also roped in by the Renegades for WBBL 2021-22.

Melbourne Renegades Squad for WBBL 2021-22: Sophie Molineux (capt), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Jemimah Rodrigues, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb