Wasim Khan steps down as PCB CEO

PCB CEO Wasim Khan stepped down from the CEO post on Wednesday, September 29, which is four months before his contract was supposed to end. Wasim had begun his three-year stint in 2019 and following his resignation, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja called for a meeting with the Board Of Directors.

Ever since Ramiz Raja formally took over the position of chairman, Pakistan cricket witnessed a few changes. Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their roles earlier this month. It is understood Wasim was not involved in the appointment of Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as Pakistan's coaching consultants for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Since taking on the role in 2019, Wasim implemented new corporate structure introduced by former chairman Ehsan Mani. He played a huge role in executing the radical change in domestic cricket structure enforced by the Prime Minister and patron-in-chief of PCB Imran Khan. He oversaw the dismantling of departmental and regional cricket by implementing the provincial-team model. The revamping came at a huge price as a lot of players lost their livelihood and Wasim faced enormous nation-wide outrage.

The 50-year-old offered a solution by combining the departmental cricket with national cricket academies to make it a high performance centre, thereby creating more jobs in provincial teams and city associations. The PCB eventually created jobs for all veteran cricketers at the association level, offering them opportunities on various scales ranging administrative jobs to field jobs.

Wasim has had success in improving Pakistan's status as a safe venue, as teams were skeptical touring the nation after the 2009 Terror Attack on the touring Sri Lankan team. He managed to organise an entire season of PSL played in Pakistan and also ensured Test cricket returned to the country. Wasim ensured the administration didn’t have to pay money to teams for visiting Pakistan.

His personal relationship with key figures in cricket boards, specially in England, is understood to be instrumental in convincing teams to tour Pakistan. However, with both New Zealand and England pulling out of their tour of Pakistan earlier this month has dented his reputation. He was the first British Muslim to play county cricket in England.

The vacancy for the post will have to be filled within and not exceeding 90 days.