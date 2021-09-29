Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan not looking hungry after selection in T20 World Cup squad, says Brian Lara

Today at 9:33 AM
Brian Lara has said that Mumbai Indians batsmen Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav may just have got complacent after their selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. The statement comes after Kishan was dropped from MI's XI vs PBKS clash and Suryakumar registered his 4th straight single-digit score.
The 31-year-old made his India debut in March this year and was drafted in the Test squad for England series as well before being picked in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad. The past IPL seasons have seen Suryakumar Yadav make one statement after the other to grab the eyeballs of the selectors.
Same has been the story for Ishan Kishan who made his India debut alongside Suryakumar after scoring in excess of 500 runs during the IPL 2021. However, the southpaw has struggled this time around with scores of 11, 14 and 9 in his three outing in the UAE leg of IPL 2020. On the Sri Lanka tour he hit a single fifty and was dropped from the playing eleven of Mumbai Indians during the India leg of IPL's 14th edition as well.
Brian Lara has opined that the two Mumbai stars are basking in the glory of being picked for the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played in similar conditions in the UAE and Oman from October 17.
"Maybe Indian selection (possible reason for their problems). A lot of guys maybe are sitting back on their laurels now," Lara told Star Sports on Tuesday.
"They remember the Indian team, something may be more important. But this is where your bread and butter is. Playing the IPL, this is where you have done it. Looking at Suryakumar, looking at Ishan Kishan, looking at Tiwary, he looks hungrier than they are.
"For me, those guys have to be a little bit more professional now and try to help their team win the tournament," Lara added.
Further, the West Indies batting great urged the duo to forget about the T20 World Cup and focus on helping MI to enter the play-offs.
"Forget the World Cup, this is your job now to get MI back into the tournament," Lara added.
Mumbai Indians are placed fifth on the points table and next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.
