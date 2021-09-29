 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    RR vs RCB | Twittter reacts to Mustafizur Rahman's stunning six-saving effort against RCB

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Muztafizur Rahman made a stunning effort near the boundary rope

    | IPL

    RR vs RCB | Twittter reacts to Mustafizur Rahman's stunning six-saving effort against RCB

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:16 PM

    During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in Dubai, RR's Mustafizur Rahman made a ridiculous effort on the boundary line, as he lobbed back the ball back into the field to save a certain six. The Bangladesh pacer also scalped two wickets in the game.

    Mustafizur Rahman made a brilliant effort at the fine leg boundary as he lobbed back a ball that was sailing over the fence. RCB's Glenn Maxwell tried to pull a delivery off Kartik Tyagi and it looked headed for a six, but the RR pacer jumped to perfection and saved five runs for his team.

    The Rajasthan Royals were restricted 149/9 after a disciplined bowling performance from the RCB bowlers in the middle overs. The Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal clinched two wickets each and played a crucial role in troubling the RR batsmen from scoring quick runs. In reply to RR's 149, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal (22) and Virat Kohli partnered for a 48-run partnership before the latter in the 6th over. Later, Virat Kohli (25) was dismissed courtesy of a fielding brilliance from Riyan Parag.

    Glenn Maxwell (50*) and KS Bharat (44), however, secured a seven-wicket win for RCB.

    One of the best saves ever in IPL history!

    Ridiculous from Fizz!

    Yes! Agreed.

    Amazing effort from Mutafizur!

    What a player he is!

    Moment to remember!

    'Outrageous'

    Undoubtedly!

    That adds up spice to CSK!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down