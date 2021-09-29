RR vs RCB | Twittter reacts to Mustafizur Rahman's stunning six-saving effort against RCB

Yesterday at 11:16 PM
During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in Dubai, RR's Mustafizur Rahman made a ridiculous effort on the boundary line, as he lobbed back the ball back into the field to save a certain six. The Bangladesh pacer also scalped two wickets in the game.
Mustafizur Rahman made a brilliant effort at the fine leg boundary as he lobbed back a ball that was sailing over the fence. RCB's Glenn Maxwell tried to pull a delivery off Kartik Tyagi and it looked headed for a six, but the RR pacer jumped to perfection and saved five runs for his team.
The Rajasthan Royals were restricted 149/9 after a disciplined bowling performance from the RCB bowlers in the middle overs. The Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal clinched two wickets each and played a crucial role in troubling the RR batsmen from scoring quick runs. In reply to RR's 149, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal (22) and Virat Kohli partnered for a 48-run partnership before the latter in the 6th over. Later, Virat Kohli (25) was dismissed courtesy of a fielding brilliance from Riyan Parag.
Glenn Maxwell (50*) and KS Bharat (44), however, secured a seven-wicket win for RCB.
One of the best saves ever in IPL history!
September 29, 2021
Ridiculous from Fizz!
What a save by Mustafizur Rahman, it was going for a six, but he did excellently well to restrict the ball going over. pic.twitter.com/eUxDcQAAmH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2021
Yes! Agreed.
What an underated gem Mustafizur Rahman is! Worthy to be in any team's side.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 29, 2021
Amazing effort from Mutafizur!
Watch this great fielding moment of Mustafizur Rahman 💥👑https://t.co/esstrkiq8F— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) September 29, 2021
What a player he is!
Bowled DDP for 22 runs & Excellent Fielding Effort saved 5 runs literally,Mustafizur what an amazing play 🥵 👏 #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/tMY3TujCAj— Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) September 29, 2021
Moment to remember!
Neither of them catches, both technically drops I suppose and one went for four, but that is two exceptionally athletic bits of work from Jaiswal and Mustafizur at long leg. The boundary fielding been seriously good tonight.#RRvRCB🏏💗🔴#IPL2021— Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) September 29, 2021
'Outrageous'
Best fielding Mustafizur ❤— Rahul kumar Bajoria (@monuicc) September 29, 2021
Undoubtedly!
One of the best saves in history of IPL.— Nitin Parihar (@nitinlefthander) September 29, 2021
That adds up spice to CSK!
I lowkey want Mustafizur Rahman in CSK next year. Guy will be like gold in Chepauk tracks 🤤.— F U R K Y (@thisisfurky) September 29, 2021
