RR vs RCB | Twittter reacts to Mustafizur Rahman's stunning six-saving effort against RCB

The Rajasthan Royals were restricted 149/9 after a disciplined bowling performance from the RCB bowlers in the middle overs. The Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal clinched two wickets each and played a crucial role in troubling the RR batsmen from scoring quick runs. In reply to RR's 149, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal (22) and Virat Kohli partnered for a 48-run partnership before the latter in the 6th over. Later, Virat Kohli (25) was dismissed courtesy of a fielding brilliance from Riyan Parag.