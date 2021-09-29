 user tracker image
    RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed trigger Rajasthan Royals’ dramatic collapse

    Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal struck crucial blows to dent Rajasthan Royals

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:33 PM

    At 100/1 in the 12th over, with Evin Lewis and Sanju Samson in their prime, the Rajasthan Royals looked set for a huge score against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Tuesday. However, RCB bowlers made a stunning comeback to restrict their opposition to 149/9 at the end of 20 overs.

    Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (31 off 22) and Evin Lewis (58 off 37) gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start, adding 77 in 8.2 overs, after being put in to bat. Skipper Sanju Samson, on the back of two scores of 70* and 82, threatened to hurt RCB, striking two meaty sixes early in his innings.

    However, the batting side were dented by Shahbaz Ahmed’s dramatic intervention, who got Samson off his first ball, before sending Rahul Tewatia packing. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Mahipal Lomror and Liam Livingstone on either side of Shahbaz’s magic, as RR stumbled from 100/1 to 127/6 within a matter of 5.1 overs.

    Chris Morris struck some crucial boundaries at the end, but that could only guide RR as far as 149/9 at the end of their innings. Harshal Patel bagged three wickets in the final over, to take his season tally to 26.

