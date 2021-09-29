RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed trigger Rajasthan Royals’ dramatic collapse

Today at 9:33 PM
At 100/1 in the 12th over, with Evin Lewis and Sanju Samson in their prime, the Rajasthan Royals looked set for a huge score against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Tuesday. However, RCB bowlers made a stunning comeback to restrict their opposition to 149/9 at the end of 20 overs.
Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (31 off 22) and Evin Lewis (58 off 37) gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start, adding 77 in 8.2 overs, after being put in to bat. Skipper Sanju Samson, on the back of two scores of 70* and 82, threatened to hurt RCB, striking two meaty sixes early in his innings.
However, the batting side were dented by Shahbaz Ahmed’s dramatic intervention, who got Samson off his first ball, before sending Rahul Tewatia packing. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Mahipal Lomror and Liam Livingstone on either side of Shahbaz’s magic, as RR stumbled from 100/1 to 127/6 within a matter of 5.1 overs.
Chris Morris struck some crucial boundaries at the end, but that could only guide RR as far as 149/9 at the end of their innings. Harshal Patel bagged three wickets in the final over, to take his season tally to 26.
Well no one noticed this!🤭
September 29, 2021
Hilarious!!! XD XD XD
#RR inning today.🤭 #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5P5GJo6yGD— Shruti (@S_hru_tea) September 29, 2021
That's harsh!
Parag se acha mujhe rakh loo @rajasthanroyals #RRvsRCB— Sumit 🇮🇳 (@UN_PrEdiTAble) September 29, 2021
Shahbaz be like: JUSTSUL :D :D
*Batsmen looking to get set on the crease*— Anuraag Kumar (@AnuragK1718) September 29, 2021
Meanwhile Shahbaz Ahmed out of nowhere:- pic.twitter.com/9po7hghrJK
That's how you leave your name on note!
Shahbaz turns it for RCB!— Sportz Point (@sportz_point) September 29, 2021
How good was this lad from Bengal?#RRvRCB #RCB #IPL2021 #ShahbazAhmed pic.twitter.com/LsoMgbzdrI
Fantastic, mind blowing!
👏👏👏 briliant bowling by Shahbaz Ahmed#RCBvRR #RRvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ZsQdzhbXYa— Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricket__apna) September 29, 2021
More power!🔥
What a match Turning Spell From Shahbaz Ahmed & Chahal 🔥🔥.— Asʜᴜᴛᴏsʜ Rᴀᴊ Mᴇʜᴛᴀ (@AshutoshRmehta) September 29, 2021
We want Chahal into The world Cup Squad @BCCI .
Very clever from RCB!
Bringing Chahal in at 11th over has to be one of bravest and wonderfully executed tactic ever. So good— Samagra Adhikari (@samagra_18) September 29, 2021
HERO to ZERO:
RR were 100-1 and capitulated to 149-9.— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) September 29, 2021
Great fightback from RCB and especially Yuzvendra Chahal with 2-18 & Harshal Patel with 3-34 #RCBvsRR
