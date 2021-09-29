RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag runs Virat Kohli out with his brilliant athleticism

Riyan Parag however, cut short his stay, firing a direct hit at the non-striker's end to have the right-hander short of his crease when on 25. Kohli was hesitant to go for the single initially, before going for it. Parag, stationed at backward point, dived across to stop the ball, picked it up and nailed a direct hit at the bowler’s end. Two balls earlier, he’d shelled a difficult chance off Kohli, while diving to his left to grab a fierce late cut.