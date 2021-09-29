 user tracker image
    RR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag runs Virat Kohli out with his brilliant athleticism

    Riyan Parag was pumped up after he had Virat Kohli run out for 25

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:54 PM

    Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag pulled off a stunning piece of fielding, as he ran Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli out at a crucial juncture in Match 43 of IPL 2021. Parag had shelled a difficult chance earlier in the over against the same batsman, while fielding at backward point.

    Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB to a flying start, adding 48 in 5.2 overs in response to RR’s 149/9. Padikkal was cleaned up by Mustafizur for 22, and Kohli, on the back of successive fifties, looked set for another big score.

    Riyan Parag however, cut short his stay, firing a direct hit at the non-striker's end to have the right-hander short of his crease when on 25. Kohli was hesitant to go for the single initially, before going for it. Parag, stationed at backward point, dived across to stop the ball, picked it up and nailed a direct hit at the bowler’s end. Two balls earlier, he’d shelled a difficult chance off Kohli, while diving to his left to grab a fierce late cut.

