Rohit Sharma would be my choice of captain for 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has said that he would like to see Rohit Sharma as the captain of India for the upcoming two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. Notably, current captain Virat Kohli recently announced that he will step down from the position in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2021.
Batting great Gavaskar has stated that changing "too many captains" is not a good idea, adding that he would like to see KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain. Gavaskar hailed 23-year-old Pant's "street-smart" captaincy which has put Delhi Capitals (DC) on the cusp of a playoff berth in the ongoing IPL 2021.
"I think Rohit Sharma for the next two World Cups because they are back-to-back, one starting in a month and another exactly a year from now. So clearly, yes, you don't want to change too many captains at this particular stage. Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for the captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups. And then, I'm looking at KL Rahul as the vice-captain," said Gavaskar on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'
"I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind because he has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi Capitals team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain, and you always want a street-smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. So yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look at as vice captains," he added.
Rohit Sharma is also IPL's most successful captain, winning the coveted trophy five times with Mumbai Indians. The 34-year-old has captained India in 19 T20I and won 15 of them. His win percentage of 78.94 is far higher than that of MS Dhoni (59.28 per cent) and Virat Kohli (65.11 per cent).
Virat kohli is also set to step down from Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captaincy after the IPL 2021.
