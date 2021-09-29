Reports | Two India batsmen called Jay Shah and complained about Virat Kohli after WTC final

Today at 1:34 PM
On September 16, Virat Kohli shocked everyone with his decision to step down from India's T20I captaincy after the completion of the T20 World Cup 2021. There have been numerous speculations over the reason behind the massive call and now a fresh report suggests a complaint was made against Kohli.
According to 'The New Indian Express' report, the complaint was made to BCCI secretary Jay Shah following India's 8-wicket defeat in the World Test Championsip (WTC) against New Zealand in Souhampton in June this year. Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the batsmen who was criticised for lacking intent against the Kiwi quicks. Fingers were also raised on Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 49 and 15 in the two innings of the historic Test.
In fact, Virat Kohli had also expressed his disappointment against the batting unit for not looking for scoring opportunities.
"If you don't put their bowlers under pressure then they have the fitness and the consistency to bowl long spells and keep bowling all day in the same areas and trouble you, and the more momentum you give them, then invariably they get the breakthroughs they want. The mindset has to be to score runs and find ways to score runs. You can't be too worried about getting out because you are [then] bringing the bowler into the game completely," Kohli had said.
According to ' The New Indian Express' sources, following the batting collapse, some of the batsmen including the likes of Pujara and Rahane were pulled up by Kohli in the dressing room, which seems to have snowballed into a big issue.
While the team took a two-week break after the WTC final, the sources have revealed that the two batsmen dialled the secretary personally, following which the BCCI seems to have stepped in.It is understood that only after these phone calls did the BCCI seek feedback from a few other players and decided to act at the end of the tour.
However, Virat Kohli, who is yet to win an ICC trophy as India captain, cited workload management as the major reason behind his decision. In his statement, he had talked about giving up the T20I captaincy to focus more on ODI and Test cricket.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.