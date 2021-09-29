RCB vs RR | We couldn't capitalise on a good start, admits Sanju Samson after seven-wicket defeat to RCB

Evin Lewis scored his first fifty for RR and was later dismissed off a short ball from the RCB debutant George Garton. Skipper Sanju Samson looked promising with two brilliant sixes early in his innings, but the wicketkeeper-batsman fell to Shahbaz Ahmed before the spinner scalped the wicket of Rahul Tewatia in the same over. Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged Man of the Match for his exceptional figures of 2/18 in the match.

"We got a really good start, our openers played really well, but we couldn't capitalize on it. Think the middle-order needs some confidence, it has been a hard one week for us, we need to put up a good fight. The wicket was a bit two paced, so the batters couldn't time the ball properly, they kept mistiming it. I'm happy with the intent put in by the bowlers. We don't have anything to lose and that gives a lot of freedom to go out and express ourselves. Funny things can happen in IPL, we need to keep believing till the last match we play," said Sanju Samson after the match.