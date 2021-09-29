RCB vs RR | We couldn't capitalise on a good start, admits Sanju Samson after seven-wicket defeat to RCB

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
After suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson stated that his team failed to capitalize on a good start in their batting innings. He further asked of his middle-order to take up more responsibility.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first, and the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) and Evin Lewis (58) partnered for a 77-run stand before the former's dismissal in the 9th over.
Evin Lewis scored his first fifty for RR and was later dismissed off a short ball from the RCB debutant George Garton. Skipper Sanju Samson looked promising with two brilliant sixes early in his innings, but the wicketkeeper-batsman fell to Shahbaz Ahmed before the spinner scalped the wicket of Rahul Tewatia in the same over. Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged Man of the Match for his exceptional figures of 2/18 in the match.
Notably, the RR were 100/1 in the 12th over and were restricted to 149/9 after a sensational bowling performance from RCB bowlers in the middle overs.
In reply, Glenn Maxwell (50*) and Srikar Bharat (44) played a key role in guiding RCB to their seventh victory of the season.
Samson stated that his team failed to capitalize on a good start early in the innings. He further added that the middle-order batsmen needed some confidence and wishes to see them put up a fight in the upcoming matches.
"We got a really good start, our openers played really well, but we couldn't capitalize on it. Think the middle-order needs some confidence, it has been a hard one week for us, we need to put up a good fight. The wicket was a bit two paced, so the batters couldn't time the ball properly, they kept mistiming it. I'm happy with the intent put in by the bowlers. We don't have anything to lose and that gives a lot of freedom to go out and express ourselves. Funny things can happen in IPL, we need to keep believing till the last match we play," said Sanju Samson after the match.
Rajasthan Royals will now take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 2.
- Sanju Samson
- Vriat Kohli
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Evin Lewis
- Glenn Maxwell
- Srikar Bharat
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Rajasthan Royals
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.