Mohammed Hafeez ruled out of National T20 league with dengue, doubtful for T20 World Cup

Earlier, Hafeez missed the first half of the National T20 Championship after suffering from food poisoning in Rawalpindi. The veteran batsman was set to play for the Central Punjab team, led by Babar Azam, but the disease ruled out him from the entire tournament. Despite his inconsistent run in T20I’s since 2020, Hafeez was called to the national squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman. He is currently the second most capped T20I player, with 113 appearances, three less than his fellow countryman Shoaib Malik.