MI vs PBKS | Way Hardik Pandya understood the situation was important for him and team, says Rohit Sharma

"As a team we didn't play to our potential, but these things happen when you play in such a format where you're competing really hard. It's important to stay within the group, stick with each other. It's a long tournament. Yes we didn't have the run we would have liked but we have been in this situation many times so we can take confidence from that. The guys we have in the squad are ready to fight. [On Hardik's batting] The way he understood the situation was important from the team perspective and for himself also. It's important he spent some time in the middle. (Dropping Ishan Kishan) was a very tough call but as a team we felt we needed a chance somewhere. But he looks very confident when you talk to him. Saurabh (Tiwary) was batting well, he got a 50 against CSK. We wanted someone who could nudge around. I'm not ruling out anyone, we want him (Ishan) to be back in form and playing for MI," Rohit Sharma said after the match.