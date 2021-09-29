MI vs PBKS | Belief in one another is what we have in the dressing room, explains Kieron Pollard

"We don't plan it to be like this because it's a lot of pressure on us as cricketers to win all the games at the backend. But what we have in the dressing room is belief - belief in one another and belief that we can get ourselves out of any situation. We have guys who have been there in tough times, in different scenarios, at different times. At the end of the day, we've put oursleves in a situation where we are at now. So it's just about us sticking together and getting ourselves out of it," Pollard said after the 6-wicket win.