MI vs PBKS | Ball which hit me woke me up, credit to Mohammed Shami, says Hardik Pandya after getting back form

However, the going was not that easy for Hardik early on in his innings. The hard-hitting batsman, at the end of 16th over was batting on an individual score of 12 from 16 balls. On the first ball of the 17th over, a short ball from Mohammed Shami hit Hardik flush on his arms and that according to the batsman was the moment which woke him up. Later, Hardik hit a six and four on the third and fourth ball of the same over. Shami was at the receiving end in the 19th over again. Hardik hit two fours and a six this time to finish off the match with one over to spare.