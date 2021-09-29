IPL 2021 | Suryakumar Yadav’s form is a worry for India going into the T20 World Cup, believes Ajit Agarkar

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar believes that the current form of Suryakumar Yadav is a worry for the Indian team going into the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Agarkar also spoke about the current form of Ishan Kishan as both the batsmen are having a disastrous run in the IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form in the Indian Premier League 2021 continued on Tuesday against Punjab Kings when he was dismissed first ball by Ravi Bishnoi for a golden duck. The right-hand batsman has only scored 16 runs in 4 matches since the re-start of the tournament and 189 runs overall in the IPL 2021 with a meagre batting average of 17.18 in 11 matches. His form has become a topic of discussion.

"It was nothing shot from Suryakumar Yadav (when he got out). Everyone goes through bad patches. But you still want to try and bat a few balls. Just look so short of confidence, Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. This must be a worry for them. He needs to spend some time on the pitch," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

"If you bat certain number of balls, and if you have the ability, the rhythm might come back. Today was a great chance, because the other pitches have been a lot tougher. So, it is certainly a little bit of worry because he has looked way short of form and confidence," he added.

Another MI player who has been under the scanner for his poor run of form in the tournament has been Ishan Kishan, who was left out of the playing XI against PBKS - with Saurabh Tiwary taking his place. The left-hander has scored only 107 in eight games with an average of 13.37. Suryakumar and Kishan scored 480 and 516 runs individually in the IPL 2020 and that helped them which earn T20I caps for India in March this year. Former India pacer believes that Suryakumar and Ishan's form is a worry for Team India with the T20 World Cup coming up - starting from next month. He also expressed surprise over Suryakumar's lack of confidence at the moment.

"Suryakumar has been in so good in form for India, and in past few IPLs, it's just surprising how short he has looked in form and confidence. Ishan Kishan also, rightly left out in my opinion by MI. Yes, he has been part of the Indian team, but Saurabh Tiwary has looked good. And Mumbai had to win this game.

"So they needed a couple of players in good form because Mumbai's middle-order has looked quite fragile. But it is certainly a little bit of worry for India, because they have invested in these two guys, and at this point, they do not look great," Agarkar signed off.

India will start their T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.