IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match no. 43 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 29. In their last fixtures, Rajasthan lost against Hyderabad by 7 wickets, while Bangalore secured a 54- run victory against Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), aiming to gain two points and move further up in the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) stacked up closely. For RCB, a victory will strengthen their position in the race to the playoffs.

SRH turned out to be party spoilers for RR, winning the game convincingly by seven wickets. Batting first, RR scored 164, courtesy of a quickfire 57-ball 82 by Sanju Samson. Defending 165, RR bowlers were not able to trouble the SRH batsmen, who completed the chase with nine balls to spare.

Samson is the only in form batsman for RR, and the team will need the likes of Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone to step up and support the skipper. The absence of a genuine wicket-taking spinner could also be a worry, and that might open up the possibility of Tabraiz Shamsi playing.

After losing the first two games in the second leg, RCB got back to winning ways with a 54-run victory against MI in their last game. Batting first, RCB scored 165, powered by fifties from skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Defending the target, the RCB bowlers put on a show to bundle the defending champions out for 111.

With Kohli scoring back-to-back fifties and Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell playing their parts, not to forget AB de Villiers, RCB’s top five look settled for now. The all-rounder’s slot could be a bit of a worry, and Kohli would hope for the experienced Daniel Christian to deliver the goods at crucial junctures.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals - L, L, W, W, L

RR have blown hot and cold this season, and the inconsistency in the batting has been a major cause of concern. They might look to add David Miller in their XI to take up the finisher’s role - a void clearly visible in the last two games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - W, L, L, L, W

RCB bounced back strongly after back to back defeats, and Maxwell regaining form in the last match was a big positive for the team. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel too, excelled with the ball, which must’ve been heartening for the three-time runners-up. The team and fans will be eager for an AB de Villiers special, who hasn’t quite lit up the IPL second leg yet.

Head to head

The match-up between these two teams is very close, with RCB winning 11 times, while RR winning 10 in head-to-head contests. Three matches ended without any result. The average score for RR is 140, while RCB has an average total of 145 against RR.

Virat Kohli has scored 554 runs against RR, while Sanju Samson has 241 runs against RCB. Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged 16 wickets against RR, while Shreyas Gopal has picked 14 wickets against RCB, including a hat-trick.

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

With RCB registering a convincing victory in their last game, and Maxwell going great guns, Kohli’s men are favourites to win the fixture.

Pitch Report

From what we have seen from the game between SRH and RR, batting gets relatively easier in the second innings. Spinners might get assistance in this match. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first. A high-scoring contest is not expected on this playing surface so a target around 160 could be par, subject to bowlers’ execution.

Match info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Match 43

Date - 29 September 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches