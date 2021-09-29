IPL 2021 | Our bowlers ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR, asserts DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Today at 4:46 PM
After suffering a three-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday in Sharjah, Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre has stated that his bowlers made the run-chase a challenging one for KKR. He further added that the team is committed to giving its 100 percent for every game.
The Kolkata Knight Riders ended the winning streak of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 by clinching a three-wicket victory against the Rishabh Pant-led side in Sharjah on Tuesday. Steve Smith (39) and Pant (39) played a crucial role with the willow when other batsmen struggled to score runs, as KKR bowlers managed to restrict the DC to 127/9.
Narine, who was adjudged as Player of the Match, scalped two wickets and restricted the batsman from scoring quick runs in the middle overs.
In reply to DC’s 127, Shubhman Gill (30), Sunil Narine (21), and Nitish Rana (36*) helped their team to clinch their fifth victory of the season. However, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Pravin Amre was pleased with the overall effort, and stated that the run-chase was not a cakewalk for KKR.
"We know that there will be ups and downs in the IPL and we know that we are going to have matches like this one, however the coaching group was very happy with the effort put in by the entire team in this match. After being in a difficult situation, Rishabh Pant played till the last over of the innings, which helped us get a fighting total on the board. And even while bowling, the players fought very well and ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR," said Amre.
The Delhi Capitals will play against Mumbai Indians in their next match on Saturday, 02 October in Sharjah. Speaking on the upcoming matches, Amre stated that the defeat against KKR will help the players to understand the mistakes and perform well in the remaining matches. He further added that the DC players are committed to giving their 100 percent for every game.
"When you lose, you pull your socks up for the upcoming games and that's what our mindset is going to be. Every game is important and we will give our 100 percent for each and every game."
Delhi Capitals are currently occupying the second spot on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.
