IPL 2021 | Our bowlers ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR, asserts DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

The Kolkata Knight Riders ended the winning streak of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 by clinching a three-wicket victory against the Rishabh Pant -led side in Sharjah on Tuesday. Steve Smith (39) and Pant (39) played a crucial role with the willow when other batsmen struggled to score runs, as KKR bowlers managed to restrict the DC to 127/9.

In reply to DC’s 127, Shubhman Gill (30), Sunil Narine (21), and Nitish Rana (36*) helped their team to clinch their fifth victory of the season. However, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Pravin Amre was pleased with the overall effort, and stated that the run-chase was not a cakewalk for KKR.

"We know that there will be ups and downs in the IPL and we know that we are going to have matches like this one, however the coaching group was very happy with the effort put in by the entire team in this match. After being in a difficult situation, Rishabh Pant played till the last over of the innings, which helped us get a fighting total on the board. And even while bowling, the players fought very well and ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR," said Amre.