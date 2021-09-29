IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians name Simarjeet Singh as injured Arjun Tendulkar's replacement

Mumbai Indians have roped in Simarjeet Singh as a replacement for injured Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of IPL 2021. The right-arm fast bowler has scalped 18 wickets from 15 T20’s at an average of 20.5, and was one of India's five reserve bowlers during their Sri Lanka tour earlier this season.

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 Lacs in the IPL auction. With him injured, Simarjeet Singh, the 23-year-old Delhi quick, has been roped in as the replacement. "Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," Mumbai Indians confirmed in a release on Wednesday, September 29. "The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines." Simarjeet was one of India’s five reserve bowlers on their limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in July, alongside Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, and R Sai Kishore. Till date, he has played 10 first-class matches, 19 List A games and 15 T20s, and has bagged 37, 19 and 18 wickets in the respective formats. 🚨 Squad Update 🚨



Mumbai Indians, who are currently placed at the fifth position in the points table, with five wins from 11 games, will next face Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2.