IPL 2021 | It's disgraceful and should never happen, says Shane Warne while hitting out at R Ashwin

Shane Warne has slammed Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and sided with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan, who was involved in a verbal spat with the Indian on Tuesday. Ashwin's 'Spirit of Cricket' came into question after an 'extra-run' controversy in IPL 2021.

Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the Delhi innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Ashwin exchanged words with Tim Southee after his dismissal and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan too, got involved, before Dinesh Karthik took Ashwin aside to calm things.

The heat stemmed from the last ball of the previous over, when Rishabh Pant and Ashwin went for an additional run after the ball had hit Pant's arm. Southee had a go at Ashwin a ball later, when he had the right-hander holed out at the deep square leg for 9.

Reacting to the entire incident, Australian great Shane Warne has backed Eoin Morgan for "nailing" Ashwin. Calling Ashwin "disgraceful" for stealing the second single despite the ball ricocheting off Pant, Warne also recalled the incident when Ashwin had mankaded Jos Buttler in IPL 2019.

"The world shouldn't be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It's pretty simple - it's disgraceful; should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think had every right to nail him !!!!" tweeted Shane Warne.

The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!! https://t.co/C2g5wYjeT6 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 29, 2021

Ashwin had another go at Morgan later in the day, giving the left-hander a send-off, after having dismissed him for a two-ball duck during KKR's run-chase.

Dinesh Karthik who scored 12 runs in KKR's three-wicket over DC in match 41 of the IPL 2021, was also asked about the entire episode which has brought Spirit of Cricket in focus again. The Kolkata vice-captain refrained from giving his opinion but expressed happiness for playing the role of a peacemaker when temparatures flared amid the UAE heat.

"I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker and thing has come to a good standstill right now," said Karthik during a virtual post-match press conference.