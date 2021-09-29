Focus is now to complete rehab and get back to action, says Kuldeep Yadav after knee surgery

Today at 4:19 PM
Kuldeep Yadav has stated that his knee surgery was a success and now the focus is to complete rehab and get back to action. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner had sustained a knee injury during the training session and returned back to India amid the ongoing second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.
Kuldeep Yadav sustained a knee injury during the practice session and was ruled out from the remainder of the IPL 2021 in UAE. Kuldeep returned back to India and underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai. As per reports, it might take six months for the left-arm spinner to recover from his injury. The injury could also keep him out of the upcoming domestic season. However, the 26-year-old is hopeful of completing the rehab soon and get back to the ground early as possible.
“Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible,” Kuldeep Yadav posted on Twitter.
"Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible. ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/364k9WWDb3— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 29, 2021
Kuldeep Yadav last played for India during the Sri Lanka tour in July, whereas he did not feature in any of the matches for KKR in IPL 2021. The Kanpur-born was also not included in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, after the home series against England, the chinaman bowler had lost his place in the Test team as well.
