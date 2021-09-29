Focus is now to complete rehab and get back to action, says Kuldeep Yadav after knee surgery

Kuldeep Yadav sustained a knee injury during the practice session and was ruled out from the remainder of the IPL 2021 in UAE. Kuldeep returned back to India and underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai. As per reports, it might take six months for the left-arm spinner to recover from his injury. The injury could also keep him out of the upcoming domestic season. However, the 26-year-old is hopeful of completing the rehab soon and get back to the ground early as possible.