Moeen Ali retired as he did not want to carry drinks in Ashes, reveals all-rounder's father

The England cricketer Moeen Ali’s father Munir Ali has revealed that his son retired from Test cricket due to the uncertainty of playing in the Ashes 2021-22. He further added that the cricketer has shown to the world that hard work always produces rewards.

Moeen Ali, 34, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, saying that he was finding it difficult to concentrate in the format. The all-rounder featured in 64 Test matches for England since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2014. The soutpaw scored 2,914 runs and scalped 195 wickets in the format.

However, Moeen Ali’s father Munir Ali has cited different reasons behind the retirement of the cricketer. Explaining the reason behind his son’s retirement Munir has stated that the uncertainty over his place in the team for the Ashes in Australia later this year, was the main reason behind the decision.

“The main reason for retiring is that Australian tour and being in a bubble, after being in a bubble all last year. At his age, I don’t think he fancied carrying the drinks," he said .

Reflecting on how he felt regarding the decision, Moeen’s father said that it was surprising.

“I have to admit that I never saw that coming,” Munir told inews.co.uk. “I would love him to have played in that final Test [against India] and got five more wickets and 86 more runs to be one of only 15 players to have achieved 3000 runs and 200 Test wickets,” he further added.

There will not be another Moeen Ali in next 10-15 years: Munir Ali

England have produced quality all-rounders from time to time but not many of an Asian origin. Moeen Ali’s father has asserted that there will not be “another Moeen Ali” in the next 10 to 15 years. He expressed pride in pointing out that Ali achieved success despite a humble background.

“I don’t think there will be another Moeen Ali in 10 to 15 years. But what he has showed is that you don’t have to be from a big school. He’s a Sparkhill boy and he has shown that if you work hard, there’s an opportunity for you. He showed the Asian community that if there’s a will there’s a way. There’s nothing stopping you providing you work hard and you have the talent,” Munir opined.

Munir Ali also revealed he never expected Moeen to play 8 straight years of international cricket.

“When he first started, I thought he was going to play a few games here and a few games there,” says Munir. “I honestly didn’t think he would end up playing international cricket for eight years. I’m surprised but I’m not surprised because he was always very talented. I always knew that he had the talent. I think if he had been given that number five or number six role in the England Test line-up then he would have had even more success," he concluded.