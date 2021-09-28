MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Krunal Pandya sportingly withdraws run-out appeal against KL Rahul

Today at 9:37 PM
Krunal Pandya showcased fine spirit of sportsmanship, withdrawing a run-out appeal against Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Rahul, who was at the non-striker’s end, was struck by a firm push from Chris Gayle, and Krunal grabbed the ricochet and fired the ball onto the stumps.
Krunal, having already trapped Mandeep Singh (15) leg-before earlier in the over, the sixth of the innings, conceded two singles off his next three balls before the incident happened. As the ball brushed Rahul and headed towards the umpire, Krunal was quick to grab it and remove the bails, and instinctively appealed for a run-out.
However, he withdrew his appeal the very next moment, showcasing a fine spirit of sportsmanship. Rahul instantly gave a thumbs up to the all-rounder and his opposite number Rohit Sharma. The batter, though, seemed to have got his left leg in, but it was Krunal’s gesture that turned out to be a major talking point among netizens.
It might well serve the five-time champions well in the Fair Play points table, in which they currently occupy the last spot.
This is Cricket for you
Sonnadhu krunal pandya Credits Rohit Sharma kku.. idhula ivanunga Dhoni ya credit stealer nu solluvaanunga#Mi #Csk #Yellove #WhistlePodu @msdhoni https://t.co/bJrDyKoydu— ★ᴛʜᴀᴍᴏ♔★🇮🇳 (@Thamo13499) September 28, 2021
Captain material
Rare.— Shashwat (@yourshashwat) September 28, 2021
Very rare.
Doesn't exist.
No chance. #MIvPBKS
Krunal Pandya showing sportsmen spirit: pic.twitter.com/eRfVQoxt1o
Lol
Krunal Pandya blaming himself for showing such a nice gesture. #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/G5iy5Fo8b3— Suraj (@Suraj86421) September 28, 2021
Yes, he deserves all the praise!
Krunal Pandya was great today. Let's appreciate him. @krunalpandya24
— Aman Goswami (@AmanTheomastix7) September 28, 2021
Things you love to see
#MIvPBKS— Pran Parab (@ImPran25) September 28, 2021
Sportsman spirit of the cricket
Mumbai meri jaan @ImRo45#krunalpandya #Rohitsharma #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/r7KHc873pd
Haha
Mumbai Indians fans defending Krunal Pandya like : pic.twitter.com/0xKFvbwvVq— Sagar Shinde (@fcbsagarr45) September 28, 2021
This is funny and true
Now Krunal Pandya will be kept in the team for next 5 games for today’a bowling…#MIvPBKS #IPL2021— Akash Nair (@aki71893) September 28, 2021
Exactly
We all know krunal pandya is not in good form and we all wanted to drop him. But this is some serious performance by krunal pandya as he is trying to shut our mouth by his bowling. Hope this will reflect in his batting too. #MIvPBKS— sagar kumar swain (@sagarkumar1041) September 28, 2021
And everyone agrees
Krunal Pandya is a glimpse on what Rohit will do when he becomes T20 captain 🤷♂️— Rono (@ajronald) September 28, 2021
Incredible player
#MIvsPBKS— 💚.🍃 (@Chefly_abhinav) September 28, 2021
Krunal Pandya showing sportman spirit pic.twitter.com/67S8PMzquK
- Krunal Pandya
- Kl Rahul
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Punjab Kings
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.