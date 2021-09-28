 user tracker image
    MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Krunal Pandya sportingly withdraws run-out appeal against KL Rahul

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:37 PM

    Krunal Pandya showcased fine spirit of sportsmanship, withdrawing a run-out appeal against Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Rahul, who was at the non-striker’s end, was struck by a firm push from Chris Gayle, and Krunal grabbed the ricochet and fired the ball onto the stumps.

    Krunal, having already trapped Mandeep Singh (15) leg-before earlier in the over, the sixth of the innings, conceded two singles off his next three balls before the incident happened. As the ball brushed Rahul and headed towards the umpire, Krunal was quick to grab it and remove the bails, and instinctively appealed for a run-out.

    However, he withdrew his appeal the very next moment, showcasing a fine spirit of sportsmanship. Rahul instantly gave a thumbs up to the all-rounder and his opposite number Rohit Sharma. The batter, though, seemed to have got his left leg in, but it was Krunal’s gesture that turned out to be a major talking point among netizens.

    It might well serve the five-time champions well in the Fair Play points table, in which they currently occupy the last spot.

