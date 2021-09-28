MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Kieron Pollard achieves a unique double of 10,000 T20 runs and 300 wickets

Today at 8:50 PM
Kieron Pollard priced out the big scalps of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in a single over to put Mumbai Indians in firm control against the Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. With Rahul’s wicket, Pollard achieved an envious triple of completing 10,000 runs, 300 wickets and 300 catches in T20 cricket.
Kieron Pollard, one of the most sought T20 players across various T20 leagues, has been one of Mumbai Indians’ premier match-winners over the years. On Tuesday, the all-rounder made an impact with his gentle medium-pace, dismissing Chris Gayle (1) and KL Rahul (21), within a space of three deliveries to put his side in command in a crucial game.
Pollard has won 15 T20 titles as a player, a feat leveled by Dwayne Bravo earlier this month when he captained St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title. With 11,202 runs and 757 sixes, he stands only second to Chris Gayle (14,275 runs and 1,042 sixes) on either count in all T20 cricket. He sits on top in the catches count too (310), and is the most capped player overall with 564 appearances, 62 clear of the second-placed Bravo.
