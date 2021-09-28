MI vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Kieron Pollard achieves a unique double of 10,000 T20 runs and 300 wickets

Pollard has won 15 T20 titles as a player, a feat leveled by Dwayne Bravo earlier this month when he captained St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title. With 11,202 runs and 757 sixes, he stands only second to Chris Gayle (14,275 runs and 1,042 sixes) on either count in all T20 cricket. He sits on top in the catches count too (310), and is the most capped player overall with 564 appearances, 62 clear of the second-placed Bravo.