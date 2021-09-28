MI vs PBKS | Bowlers put up a good fight, we needed a bigger score, admits KL Rahul after loss to Mumbai Indians

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul acknowledged the fight put up by his bowlers while defending a modest 135/6, and admitted the team needed a much bigger score against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians took the game by six wickets to jump up two spots in the points table.
Ravi Bishnoi (2/25), Nathan Ellis (1/12) and Aiden Markram (0/18) bowled with great control, keeping the Mumbai Indians batsmen in check during their run-chase of 136. Mohammed Shami too, bagged a crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock (27), but the Punjab Kings were undone by Saurabh Tiwary (45) and Hardik Pandya (40*), who helped the defending champions secure a six-wicket win.
Earlier, PBKS were dented by Kieron Pollard’s gentle medium pace, who bagged the price scalps of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the seventh over of the game. Aiden Markram (42) and Deepak Hooda (28), helped the side to finish at 135/6 in the allotted 20 overs.
Rahul acknowledged the contributions from the bowlers, and stated that the side needed more from its batsmen to challenge the power-packed MI line-up.
"Good fight from the bowlers, but we didn't score enough. This was the best deck we have played on. We should've got 170,” Rahul admitted after the defeat.
“The next three games will be really interesting for us. We haven't been able to handle the pressure over the tournament. ‘Take it one game at a time’ will be the chat. We will also try to enjoy the games and not worry about the results. All the UAE games for us have gone to the wire."
Punjab Kings, who now stand sixth in the points table with four wins from 11 games, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday, October 1.
