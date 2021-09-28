Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania postponed due to COVID cases in Brisbane

The Marsh Sheffield Shield game between Queensland and Tasmania has been postponed until a later date in the season following cases of COVID-19 in Brisbane. The match between Queensland and Tasmania was due to begin on Tuesday but Queensland Cricket announced the postponement just before the toss.

The Tasmanian team flew from Hobart to Queensland last Tuesday for some extra training sessions ahead of their first game of the season. They arrived in Brisbane on the weekend. After the postponement, the Tasmanian squads- Marsh Sheffield Sheild and ODI have decided to fly back home as a precaution even though the match was supposed to proceed under the current public health settings in Queensland state.

"Cricket Tasmania has made the decision to return their Tasmanian Tigers Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day squads to Tasmania today. This is not a decision that was taken lightly."

"While the situation in Queensland hasn't prevented the match from commencing today, a cautious and considered approach is being taken and it is our strong opinion that we are better having our players and staff home as we build a better understanding of the current landscape.

"We look forward to playing the Queensland Bulls at the first opportunity. We thank Queensland Cricket and Cricket Australia for their understanding and flexibility with this match postponement, and we hope that this preventative measure will, with hindsight, not have been required," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

Cricket Australia, in a statement, said the fate of the Marsh One-Day Cup match between the two sides that is due to be played on Sunday, October 3 is yet to be determined.

"The (Shield) match will be rescheduled to a new date later in the season, following the Tasmanian team's decision to fly home today.

"Further updates regarding the scheduled Marsh One-Day Cup match between the two sides, due to be played this Sunday, October 3, will be provided in due course.

"Cricket Australia and all State and Territory Associations will continue to make the health and safety of our players, staff, match officials, fans and the wider community our top priority as we look to execute a safe and successful summer of cricket," the Cricket Australia statement read.

The Australian and Indian women's teams flew from Mackay to the Gold Coast on Monday, September 27 ahead of their one-off Pink-Ball Test at Metricon Stadium, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 30.

The start of the men's domestic season has already been significantly disrupted due to lockdowns in NSW and Victoria and resultant state border closures. So far, only two matches have been played: a first-class and one-day match between South Australia and Western Australia in Adelaide. The matches scheduled to be played in Brisbane this week were the only other confirmed games on the schedule at this stage.