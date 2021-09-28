 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith goes flat on ground after being hit, gets dismissed next ball

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Steve Smith scored 39 runs against KKR in Sharjah

    | Courtesy - IPL

    KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith goes flat on ground after being hit, gets dismissed next ball

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:10 PM

    During the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, Steve Smith shuffled across while trying to execute a scoop shot, however, he edged the ball into his inner thigh, lying flat on the ground in pain for few seconds. Smith was later dismissed on the very next ball.

    Steve Smith got the chance in the playing XI in place of an injured Prithvi Shaw. The Australian scored 39 runs off 34 runs in the match, also stitching a partnership of 32 runs with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Earlier, KKR won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first. Shreyas Iyer (1), who looked in fine form in Delhi Capitals' previous matches in the UAE leg of IPL, was clean bowled by Sunil Narine

    BOWLED!

    OUCH!

    HAHA!

    FURIOUS!

    LOL!

    TOUGH!

    DISMISSED!

    LOCKI!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down