KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith goes flat on ground after being hit, gets dismissed next ball

Today at 5:10 PM
During the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, Steve Smith shuffled across while trying to execute a scoop shot, however, he edged the ball into his inner thigh, lying flat on the ground in pain for few seconds. Smith was later dismissed on the very next ball.
Steve Smith got the chance in the playing XI in place of an injured Prithvi Shaw. The Australian scored 39 runs off 34 runs in the match, also stitching a partnership of 32 runs with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Earlier, KKR won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first. Shreyas Iyer (1), who looked in fine form in Delhi Capitals' previous matches in the UAE leg of IPL, was clean bowled by Sunil Narine.
BOWLED!
September 28, 2021
OUCH!
Lockie Ferguson does the damage again, he gets Smith for 39 from 34 balls, this was the first match for Smith after his elbow injury. Lockie is turning out to be the go to man for Morgan. #IPL2021— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2021
HAHA!
Pain iz real gaizzz🤣🤣#KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/aK3AqSlRiJ— SHUSH 🔥 (@shush__13) September 28, 2021
FURIOUS!
Lockie is looking furious today.#KKRvsDC #DCvKKR #Lockie #IPL2021 #IPL2O21 #KKR #DC pic.twitter.com/5dlmQnFyHY— sportsganga (@sportsganga) September 28, 2021
LOL!
"Bohot garmi ho rahi hai yaar me nahi khel raha"#KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/p4q6NG02K5— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricNiks) September 28, 2021
TOUGH!
Anything above 150 will be tough here! #KKRvsDC— Ritvik Saxena (@imritvik) September 28, 2021
DISMISSED!
Smith dismissed by Ferguson ... what a wicket.. #KKRvsDC— G.BHABANI SANKAR (@GBhabaniSankar) September 28, 2021
LOCKI!
Smith Bowled By Locki 🔥 #KKRvsDC— SAIF, PATHAAN UNIVERSE (@IamSaifSRK1) September 28, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.