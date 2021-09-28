KKR vs DC | Have been through a lot, says Sunil Narine after match-winning 2-wicket haul vs Delhi

After bowling an economical spell and taking two crucial wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine credited his bowling coach Kyle Mills. Narine, who had to change his action after being reported in 2020, said he has gone through a lot.

KKR came up with a brilliant all-round performance to break DC's 4-match unbeaten run in the IPL 2021 and won match 41 of the 14th edition by three wickets on Tuesday. Eoin Morgan's decision to field first was proven right by his bowlers who restricted a strong Delhi batting unit to 127 for 9 in 20 overs.

While pacer Lockie Ferguson dismissed openers Steve Smith (39) and Shikhar Dhawan (24), Venkatesh Iyer also managed two wickets. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer, who has impressed with the bat so far, took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel. Varun Chakravarthy failed to take a wicket but gave away just 24 runs in four overs.

Despite all the aforementioned stellar performances, it was West Indies star Sunil Narine who stole the show. The 33-year-old, who had to change his action after being reported during IPL 2021, credited KKR bowling coach Kyle Mills for his success in the recent few outings. Narine was adjudged Man of the Match for the second time in his team's last three matches.

"Watching a few games here, knew there's a bit of spin here. Didn't want to get too full. I've been through a lot. Need to give credit to bowling coach, that's a plus and that's been key for me to come back. Batting in the middle-order is challenging. It's pleasing to see hard work paying off after a long time. I think we are playing some good cricket. A few niggles, but that said we are playing good cricket," he said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Further, Eoin Morgan was a happy and satisfied captain once again. He said KKR "were more calculated today".

"Delighted. Tough playing two day games in three days. But delighted to get a couple of points. Winning toss and fielding is not an easy thing to do. Guys were more calculated today, and it came off. When the outfield is slow, if you are cagey it can come back to hurt you. Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn't. We all played in the right spirit. And it's a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It's his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," Morgan said.

Fourth-placed KKR now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday.