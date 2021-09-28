IPL 2021 | 'Unfortunately won’t be again', says David Warner in cryptic comment after being dropped by SRH

Today at 2:52 PM
David Warner, who was dropped for the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, has come up with a cryptic comment while replying to a fan, who tried to have an idea about the southpaw's future with Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH beat RR by 7 wickets in the absence of David Warner on Monday.
Warner has had a disastrous IPL 2021 so far, scoring only 195 runs in eight matches with an ordinary average of 24.37. These numbers are very low as per the standards set by Warner as the former SRH captain has consistently amassed 500 plus in every IPL season from 2014. In his last two outings in the UAE, warner registred scored of 0 and 2. Notably, the Australia opener was also sacked from captaincy and dropped from the playing eleven during the first phase of the IPL 14 in India.
On Monday, the hard-hitting batsman was dropped for the second time in the season. Jason Roy replaced Warner in the opening position and shined with a match-winning performance of 42-ball 60.
"Is WARNER in the stadium... We didn't spot him?!!" one user commented on a post by SRH about the match against RR on Instagram.
Replying to the comment, Warner wrote "nope but we will win". This led to a flurry of comments, and another user wrote "Daveyyyy I'm crying take some rest give a power-packed comeback buddy."
The cryptic reply from Warner sent the fans into frenzy this time around.
"Unfortunately won’t be again but keep supporting please," Warner wrote.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are currently at the bottom of table after 2 wins in 10 matches. The Kane Williamson led-franchise will next face Channai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday.
Notably, IPL 2022 will see the addition of two more teams and a mega auction will be held ahead of the season.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.