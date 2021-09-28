IPL 2021 | 'Unfortunately won’t be again', says David Warner in cryptic comment after being dropped by SRH

Warner has had a disastrous IPL 2021 so far, scoring only 195 runs in eight matches with an ordinary average of 24.37. These numbers are very low as per the standards set by Warner as the former SRH captain has consistently amassed 500 plus in every IPL season from 2014. In his last two outings in the UAE, warner registred scored of 0 and 2. Notably, the Australia opener was also sacked from captaincy and dropped from the playing eleven during the first phase of the IPL 14 in India.