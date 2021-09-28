 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians secure crucial win against Punjab Kings

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mumbai Indians ended their three-match losing streak with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings

    | IPL Twitter

    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians secure crucial win against Punjab Kings

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:50 PM

    Mumbai Indians managed to end their three-match losing streak, as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28. The win helped the five-time champions jump up to the sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table, marginally behind the Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Ravi Bishnoi removed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries in the fourth over, to push Mumbai Indians on the backfoot in a run-chase of 136.

    However, Quinton de Kock (27) and Saurabh Tiwary (45), steadied the ship, before Hardik Pandya (40* off 30) and Kieron Pollard (15* off 7), sealed the deal with an over to spare.

    Earlier, Pollard took two wickets in a single over, those of Chris Gayle and KL Rahulto achieve an astonishing triple of 10,000 runs, 300 wickets, and 300 catches in all T20 cricket. Aiden Markram (42 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (28 off 26), were the only two notable contributions in Punjab Kings’ effort of 135/6, after being put in to bat.

    MI jumped up to the sixth position in the points table, with their fifth win from 11 games, while KXIP slipped one below to sixth, with one with their seventh loss from 11.

    Sportsmanship on point 

    Special mention for Tiwary 

    Things we like to see again and again 

    Pollard at his best

    What a result for defending champions!

    MI Fans are absolutely buzzing 

    HAHA agree to disagree?

    Yesss!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down