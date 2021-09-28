IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians secure crucial win against Punjab Kings

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Mumbai Indians managed to end their three-match losing streak, as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28. The win helped the five-time champions jump up to the sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table, marginally behind the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ravi Bishnoi removed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries in the fourth over, to push Mumbai Indians on the backfoot in a run-chase of 136.
However, Quinton de Kock (27) and Saurabh Tiwary (45), steadied the ship, before Hardik Pandya (40* off 30) and Kieron Pollard (15* off 7), sealed the deal with an over to spare.
Earlier, Pollard took two wickets in a single over, those of Chris Gayle and KL Rahulto achieve an astonishing triple of 10,000 runs, 300 wickets, and 300 catches in all T20 cricket. Aiden Markram (42 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (28 off 26), were the only two notable contributions in Punjab Kings’ effort of 135/6, after being put in to bat.
MI jumped up to the sixth position in the points table, with their fifth win from 11 games, while KXIP slipped one below to sixth, with one with their seventh loss from 11.
Sportsmanship on point
The kungfu pandya #MumbaiIndians #MIvsPBKS #OneFamily— Amit Guchait (@amitguchait4) September 28, 2021
Special mention for Tiwary
Saurabh Tiwary always has been a good, and a dependable player, even for Jharkhand. He just needed to have a couple of outstanding seasons. Not being a regular has hurt his career. Hope he gets the MoM tonight. #MIvsPBKS— Rajiv Sahay (@pulpenduculal) September 28, 2021
Things we like to see again and again
Great spirit shown by @krunalpandya24 and @ImRo45 hard sportsmanship from @mipaltan #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/hjqmG3cHSS— Kaustubh Ahirrao (@Kaustubh___94) September 28, 2021
Pollard at his best
First to score 3000+ runs/ take 300+ wickets/ pouch 300+ catches— Cricstatsman (@cricstatsman) September 28, 2021
FC- WG Grace in 1873
LA- No one
T20s- KIERON POLLARD, TODAY#MIvsPBKS#IPL2021
Stats © @RVICricketStats @KieronPollard55 you are a Legend of the game!
What a result for defending champions!
#MIvPBKS | #PBKSvsMI— S.Sᴀᴍᴜᴇʟ (@VidyutSamuel) September 28, 2021
Finally #MumbaiIndians Won 🔥#HardikPandya #KieronPollard #SaurabhTiwary #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/cKQj4kDXp1
MI Fans are absolutely buzzing
Well played MI @mipaltan and well played Hardik sir @hardikpandya7#IPL2021 #MIvsPBKS— Himesh Kumar Yadav (@Himeshhky18) September 28, 2021
HAHA agree to disagree?
Agreed @mipaltan is best in the business#MIvsPBKS | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nuH1Cx9aGl— Surya Rebel ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@ThePullShot) September 28, 2021
Yesss!
Great win 💙⚡— Praveen_Kumar_Suryakamble (@Praveen95783) September 28, 2021
Looking forward to the next one...#MIvsPBKS #IPL2021 @mipaltan 💙🔥#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/tV6Ai9KdRe
