IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians secure crucial win against Punjab Kings

Earlier, Pollard took two wickets in a single over, those of Chris Gayle and KL Rahulto achieve an astonishing triple of 10,000 runs, 300 wickets, and 300 catches in all T20 cricket. Aiden Markram (42 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (28 off 26), were the only two notable contributions in Punjab Kings’ effort of 135/6, after being put in to bat.