IPL 2021 | Last two IPL 2021 league games to be played simultaneously

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:36 PM

    The final two league matches of the ongoing IPL 2021, scheduled on October 8, will now be played simultaneously. The fixture between SRH and MI in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, will now be played alongside the RCB vs DC clash in Dubai from 07:30 PM IST.

    The tweaking of the schedule was decided during the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, September 28.

    "In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," the BCCI said in a media release.

    "On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

    The statement also revealed that the appointment of two new teams, which will feature from the next edition onwards, will be announced on October 25, following which, the board will release the IPL Media Rights tender for the 2023-2027 cycle.

    "The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021," the statement read.

