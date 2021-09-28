IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Delhi Capitals in match 41 of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Tuesday, September 28. In their last game, KKR lost a last-ball thriller against the CSK by two wickets while DC continued their winning streak, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs.

Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Delhi Capitals (DC) to get back to winning ways, while the latter will look forward to cement their position in the race to the playoffs. KKR suffered a two-wicket defeat in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR are placed fourth on the points table with eight points from 10 games. Along with them, three other teams stand at eight points and it will be crucial for the Eoin Morgan-led side to win this fixture to revive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. If Rajasthan Royals (RR) win against Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH), and KKR loses against Delhi they will slip to fifth place.

Against CSK, KKR played competitive cricket but eventually lost on the final ball. Rahul Tripathi has continued his good run, while Dinesh Karthik reminded us of his finishing skills.

The team will seek more consistency from Prasidh Krishna, to assist Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell.

DC, meanwhile, have been dominant in the competition and are currently placed second on the points table with 16 points. A brilliant bowling performance from their bowlers helped them defend a target of 155 comfortably against the Rajasthan Royals.

Shreyas Iyer continued his form and scored 43 runs on a difficult pitch, which was the biggest positive. While the team has most bases covered, Marcus Stoinis’ absence does leave a significant dent, and DC would need more from all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel, to assist skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer in the closing stages.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders - L, W, W, L, W

Coming into the second phase of the tournament, KKR has played brilliantly. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi have been the consistent performers, while Varun Chakravarthy too, has been weaving his magic. The two-time champions however need a significant contribution with the bat from skipper Morgan, who hasn’t quite delivered his best yet.

Delhi Capitals - W, W, W, W, L

Much like they did in the previous season wherein they’d finished runners-up, Delhi Capitals have been a dominant force at IPL 2021. With a formidable batting lineup and world-class bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the team has endured a fine winning run.

Head to head

The teams have faced off in 28 matches, and are almost equally pitted against each other. KKR won 14 times whereas DC won on 13 occasions, and one match was abandoned. The average score for both teams is 154.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 425 runs against KKR while Andre Russell has scored 276 runs against DC. Sunil Narine has picked 20 wickets versus DC while Rabada has eight scalps against KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Match Prediction

It is a tough prediction to make as both these teams are in form and playing well for the last couple of matches. With the likes of Rabada and Anrich Nortje on their side, the quality pace bowling makes Delhi Capitals the favourites to win the fixture.

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium usually offers a flat surface, with its short boundaries aiding the batters. But from what we have seen in the first two games of the IPL second leg at the venue, batting has been tough with spin playing a significant part. As the game progresses, the pitch becomes slower and spinners might play a crucial role in the second innings.

Match info

Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Match 41

Date - 28 September 2021

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches