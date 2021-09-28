IPL 2021 | Can’t understand why Yuzvendra Chahal was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad, asks Virender Sehwag

Chahal, who has been a premier spinner since July 2017, was omitted from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. The selection panel of the BCCI said that the reason for Chahal’s exclusion was because they were looking for leg-spinners who can bowl quick. Rahul Chahar possesses that kind of quality which is why he was preferred over Chahal. The 31-year-old has looked an improved bowler since the start of second leg of the IPL 2021 as compared to the first half back in India when he took only four wickets in seven games.