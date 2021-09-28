 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Inzamam-ul-Haq released from hospital following successful surgery after heart attack

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

    | Getty Image

    Inzamam-ul-Haq released from hospital following successful surgery after heart attack

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:55 PM

    Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has undergone a successful angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Monday and is now stable. The cricketer was cleared in the initial tests, but tests on Monday revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the surgery.

    Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has undergone a successful angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Monday and is now stable. The 51-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, according to local media reports, after he was rushed to surgery on Monday following a heart attack in Lahore. Inzamam was cleared in the initial tests, but tests on Monday revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the surgery. 

    Inzamam-ul-Haq was a pivotal player in the Pakistan cricket team. The cricketer known for his elegant batting has played for Pakistan in 375 ODI matches and scored 11,701 career runs. The mainstay of the Pakistan batting unit from 1992 to 2007, Inzamam-ul-Haq played 119 Test matches and scored 8829 runs. 

    Inzamam was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistan team. He was captain of the team between 2001 and 2007. Also, he was the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team from 2016 to 2019.   

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down