Inzamam-ul-Haq released from hospital following successful surgery after heart attack

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has undergone a successful angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Monday and is now stable. The 51-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, according to local media reports, after he was rushed to surgery on Monday following a heart attack in Lahore. Inzamam was cleared in the initial tests, but tests on Monday revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the surgery.