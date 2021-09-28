Inzamam-ul-Haq released from hospital following successful surgery after heart attack

Today at 1:55 PM
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has undergone a successful angioplasty after suffering a heart attack on Monday and is now stable. The 51-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, according to local media reports, after he was rushed to surgery on Monday following a heart attack in Lahore. Inzamam was cleared in the initial tests, but tests on Monday revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the surgery.
Inzamam-ul-Haq was a pivotal player in the Pakistan cricket team. The cricketer known for his elegant batting has played for Pakistan in 375 ODI matches and scored 11,701 career runs. The mainstay of the Pakistan batting unit from 1992 to 2007, Inzamam-ul-Haq played 119 Test matches and scored 8829 runs.
Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021
I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.
Inzamam was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistan team. He was captain of the team between 2001 and 2007. Also, he was the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team from 2016 to 2019.
