DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin and Tim Southee indulge in a heated verbal war

Ravichandran Ashwin and Tim Southee indulged in a heated verbal war during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. DC were restricted to 127/9, courtesy of an all-round bowling display from KKR, with Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and Venkatesh Iyer picking two wickets each.
During the final over of the Delhi Capitals' innings, Ravichandran Ashwin exchanged words with Tim Southee after his dismissal. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan too, got involved, before Dinesh Karthik took Ashwin aside to calm things.
The heat might've stemmed from the last ball of the previous over, when Rishabh Pant and Ashwin went for an additional run after the ball had hit Pant's arm. Southee had a go at Ashwin a ball later, when he had the right-hander holed out at the deep square leg for 9.
The Delhi Capitals were restricted to 127/9 after a disciplined bowling performance from the KKR bowlers.
