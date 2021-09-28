DC vs KKR | We were 10 runs short in the match, says Rishabh Pant after 3-wicket defeat vs Kolkata

"I think we were 10 short, not much. We knew the wicket would slow down in the second innings. But every team is trying to win the match. We want to give 100% and if it doesn't go our way we will learn and move on. Batting was pretty difficult for new batters. We wanted to capitalise in the end with the bat, but we lost wickets and ended up 10 short. Bowling performance - really happy. There isn't a massive change that we need to do," said Rishabh Pant after the match.