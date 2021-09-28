DC vs KKR | We were 10 runs short in the match, says Rishabh Pant after 3-wicket defeat vs Kolkata

Today at 7:41 PM
After suffering a 3-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in Sharjah, Delhi capitals captain Rishabh Pant stated that his team were 10 runs short in the match. He further added that the DC batsman failed to capitalise in the end, but the team have to learn from mistakes and move on.
The Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Sharjah. Shikhar Dhawan (24) and Steve Smith (39) partnered for a 35-run opening stand before the southpaw's dismissal in the 5th over. DC captain, Rishabh Pant (39) stood solid at one end and guided his team to 127/9. The Kolkata-based franchise bowled well in the middle overs to restrict the opposition batsman from scoring quick runs. In reply to DC's 127, the likes of Shubman Gill (30), Nitish Rana (36*), and Sunil Narine (21) played crucial knocks to guide their team to the fifth victory of the season. With the win, KKR also ended DC's winning streak in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.
After suffering a 3-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rishabh pant stated that his team were short of 10 runs in the match and that could have changed the course of the game. He further added that the Delhi-based franchise have to learn from mistakes and move on.
"I think we were 10 short, not much. We knew the wicket would slow down in the second innings. But every team is trying to win the match. We want to give 100% and if it doesn't go our way we will learn and move on. Batting was pretty difficult for new batters. We wanted to capitalise in the end with the bat, but we lost wickets and ended up 10 short. Bowling performance - really happy. There isn't a massive change that we need to do," said Rishabh Pant after the match.
The Delhi Capitals will next face Mumbai Indians on October 2 in Sharjah. The Delhi-based franchise still remains at the second spot on the points table after their three-wicket defeat against KKR on Tuesday.
- Eoin Morgan
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Rishabh Pant
- Sunil Narine
- Nitish Rana
- Shubman Gill
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Steve Smith
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.