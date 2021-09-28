 user tracker image
    DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant's wild bat swing narrowly misses Dinesh Karthik's helmet

    Rishabh Pant scored 39 off 36 balls againt KKR in Sharjah

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:07 PM

    A rather comical incident occurred during the IPL 2021 fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant bottom edged a ball off Varun Chakravarthy, and tried to swat the bounced ball away with the bat, which nearly missed Dinesh Karthik's helmet.

    The incident occured on the first ball of the 17th over of DC innings, when Rishabh Pant tried to swat away a bottom-edged ball, which he thought was headed towards his stumps. Pant swung wildly to put the ball away, and nearly hit Dinesh Karthik's helmet, as the keeper took an evasive action. The two exchanged a laugh at the end of it all.

    The Delhi Capitals were asked to bat first, but the Rishabh- Pant led side lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 127/9. 

