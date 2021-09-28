DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as pumped up Ravichandran Ashwin gives Eoin Morgan a fiery send-off

Earlier, the Delhi Capitals were restricted to 127/9 after a disciplined bowling performance from the KKR bowlers. In reply to DC's 127, KKR batsmen did not have a great start as they lost their swashbuckling opener, Venkatesh Iyer (14) early in the innings. Shubhman Gill (30) looked promising, but he could not convert it into a substantial score, and fell to Kagiso Rabada.