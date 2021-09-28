 user tracker image
    DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as pumped up Ravichandran Ashwin gives Eoin Morgan a fiery send-off

    Ravichandran Aswhin bagged the wicket of Eoin Morgan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:08 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin gave a fiery send-off to Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan after his dismissal for a duck in Sharjah on Tuesday. Earlier in the first innings, Morgan and Tim Southee had verbal war with the Delhi Capitals off-spinner, before Dinesh Karthink stepped in to calm things.

    Ravichandran Ashwin gave an aggressive send-off to Eoin Morgan, after he scalped the KKR captain's wicket in the 12th over. Ashwin had Morgan caught by Lalit Yadav in the first slip for a two-ball duck, and went on a celebratory run, letting Morgan know of his emotions.

    Earlier, Morgan and Tim Southee got indulged in a verbal war with Delhi Capitals spinner in the first innings. Ashwin exchanged words with the New Zealand pacer and Morgan before Dinesh Karthik took Ashwin away.

    Earlier, the Delhi Capitals were restricted to 127/9 after a disciplined bowling performance from the KKR bowlers. In reply to DC's 127, KKR batsmen did not have a great start as they lost their swashbuckling opener, Venkatesh Iyer (14) early in the innings. Shubhman Gill (30) looked promising, but he could not convert it into a substantial score, and fell to Kagiso Rabada. 

    However, Nitish Rana (36* off 27) and Sunil Narine (21 off 10) ensured that KKR secured a four-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

