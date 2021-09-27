You need to play good cricket for entire 40 overs against Chennai Super Kings, states Virender Sehwag

“Bowling has been their weak link. Like we saw today. They could have restricted KKR to 150-160 odd runs but, they conceded 171. If they bat first and score 160-170 runs then may find it difficult to defend the total because they don’t have any variety in their bowling, neither they have any mystery spinner. So, that’s what I feel, the problem is. Otherwise, they have so much depth in their batting. Shardul comes in at no. 9 or 10. If you promote him up in the order, he will definitely score like a proper batter, like he did in England. The biggest challenge remains when they would bat first. It has to be seen how they play then,” Sehwag opined.