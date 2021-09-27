You need to play good cricket for entire 40 overs against Chennai Super Kings, states Virender Sehwag

Today at 3:57 PM
Former India opener, Virender Sehwag has opined that Chennai Super Kings is a quality side and the opposition needs to play good cricket for the entire 40 overs against Chennai to beat them. He further added that batting first will be the biggest challenge for Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently won their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two runs in a close-fought contest. The team is on a winning streak and the victory was the third one in a row. The IPL side chased a target of 172 successfully in Abu Dhabi. Despite a great start from the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis, the regular fall of wickets turned the match into a close contest. A single run was required of the last ball and Deepak Chahar concluded the match for the yellow army.
Analyzing the performance of the Chennai Super Kings, former India opener Virender Sehwag said that the team is playing the best cricket and the opposition has to toil hard for the entire game to beat them.
“They made a statement right after arriving in the UAE as they won third game on the trot. It’s a known fact that if CSK are unbeatable when they play well. Everyone knows CSK is much better and you can’t have an easy win against them. You have to toil hard for the entire game. Like we say, when you face Australia, you need to play good cricket for the entire 40 overs. The same thing goes while playing against CSK,” he said to Cricbuzz.
CSK is in superb form in the second leg of the IPL 2021. The team has three consecutive wins in the last three games. Speaking on the team composition Sehwag stated that bowling is the weak link for Chennai and batting first will be the biggest challenge for the team.
“Bowling has been their weak link. Like we saw today. They could have restricted KKR to 150-160 odd runs but, they conceded 171. If they bat first and score 160-170 runs then may find it difficult to defend the total because they don’t have any variety in their bowling, neither they have any mystery spinner. So, that’s what I feel, the problem is. Otherwise, they have so much depth in their batting. Shardul comes in at no. 9 or 10. If you promote him up in the order, he will definitely score like a proper batter, like he did in England. The biggest challenge remains when they would bat first. It has to be seen how they play then,” Sehwag opined.
With the win against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team has moved to the top of the points table with 16 points. Chennai Super Kings will play their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 30 September in Sharjah.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.