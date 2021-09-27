SRH vs RR | We could have got 10 or 20 runs more, says Sanju Samson after defeat to SRH

The Rajasthan Royals lost the game despite their captain Sanju Samson notching up a brilliant 82 of 57 balls to lead the team to a competitive total of 164/5. Samson also overtook Shikhar Dhawan in the race to the Orange Cap, and now has 433 runs from 10 matches at an average of 54.12.

In reply to RR's 164, SRH opener Jason Roy scored a brisk 41-ball 60 to guide his side to 114/2. He also partnered for a 57-run stand each with Wriddhiman Saha (18) and Kane Williamson . The SRH skipper stood solid at one end and scored an unbeaten 51 off 41 balls to seal SRH's second victory of the season.

After the loss, Samson stated that the result would have been different if his side scored 10 or 20 runs more in the game. He further added that his team needs to lift the standards and play quality cricket in the upcoming matches.

"I think it was a decent score. The wicket was a bit sticky, they were bowling well. We could have got 10-20 runs more. On a sticky wicket once you get a start you need to keep on going. I wanted to keep going after the powerplay but we kept losing wickets, so I wanted to stick on and have a partnership. We wanted to put on a respectable total to fight back. But we got what we had targetted after the timeout. We need to work on bowling and batting. We need to be at our best every ball and execute well. We needed to lift our standards," Said Sanju Samson after the match.