    SRH vs RR | Twitter reacts as Sanju Samson blasts 52-ball 87 against SRH, takes Orange cap

    Samson's quickfire 82 guided RR to 164/5 against SRH

    | IPL

    SRH vs RR | Twitter reacts as Sanju Samson blasts 52-ball 87 against SRH, takes Orange cap

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:40 PM

    Sanju Samson extended his outstanding run in IPL 2021, scoring a brisk 57-ball 82 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to guide Rajasthan Royals to 164/5 in Dubai on Monday. Samson overtook Shikhar Dhawan in the race to the Orange Cap, and now has 433 runs from 10 games at an impressive average of 54.12.

    Samson, having opted to bat, strode out in just the second over of the game, with Evin Lewis (6) holed out to deep backward square leg off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He first put on a 56-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (36), and once Liam Livingstone was dismissed early, he took it upon himself to guide his team to safety.

    Once set, the right-hander unleashed some audacious strokes, one of which was a leading-edge that sailed over the ropes down the ground. His 57-ball stay included seven fours and three sixes and took him past Shikhar Dhawan to become the season’s highest run-getter.

    Enjoy the Six

    When you do it all by yourself 

    The man said it

    Yesss

    Captain marvellous

    Congratulations !!!!!

    True 

    Pride of the South

    Well deserved!

