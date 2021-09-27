 user tracker image
    SRH vs RR | Twitter reacts as Jason Roy sizzles on IPL return

    Jason Roy scored a brisk half-century on his IPL return

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:42 PM

    Jason Roy, replacing David Warner in the Sunrisers Hyderabad XI for his first IPL game since 2018, scored a quickfire 60 to put his side on course in a run-chase of 165 against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Roy struck eight hits to the fence, and one over it during his 41-ball stay at the crease.

    Roy, one of England’s premier white-ball batsmen, hasn’t quite got a long run in the IPL over the years. On Monday, replacing Warner in the SRH XI, Roy created an instant impact, adding 57-run stands each with Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Kane Williamson for the first and second wicket respectively, to put his side on course.

    His innings were ended by a fine catch from Sanju Samson, who dived to his left to grab a faint tickle down the leg-side of Chetan Sakariya’s bowling.

    Enjoy the stupendous knock 

    What a breathe of fresh air!

    Pain!

    On his SRH debut!

    Hats off to Jason Roy 

    Indeed 

    True 

    Hahaha

    Truly 

    Good Momentum from the Orange Army

