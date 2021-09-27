SRH vs RR | Twitter reacts as Jason Roy sizzles on IPL return

Today at 10:42 PM
Jason Roy, replacing David Warner in the Sunrisers Hyderabad XI for his first IPL game since 2018, scored a quickfire 60 to put his side on course in a run-chase of 165 against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Roy struck eight hits to the fence, and one over it during his 41-ball stay at the crease.
Roy, one of England’s premier white-ball batsmen, hasn’t quite got a long run in the IPL over the years. On Monday, replacing Warner in the SRH XI, Roy created an instant impact, adding 57-run stands each with Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Kane Williamson for the first and second wicket respectively, to put his side on course.
His innings were ended by a fine catch from Sanju Samson, who dived to his left to grab a faint tickle down the leg-side of Chetan Sakariya’s bowling.
Enjoy the stupendous knock
— jennifer (@jennife74834570) September 27, 2021
What a breathe of fresh air!
Jason Roy best opener Hyderabad miss the quality opener in starting matches— Patel pratik jsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjsjjsjsjsjs (@Patelpratikjsj1) September 27, 2021
Pain!
#SRHvRR— #WearMask😷 (@oii_ammy) September 27, 2021
People who didn't picked Jason Roy today in Dream11 team thinking that he is making #Srh debut pic.twitter.com/1O3ofbSOkV
On his SRH debut!
What a knock from Jason roy— V. Teja Ravindra (@VtejaRavindra) September 27, 2021
Hats off to Jason Roy
111-1-11..👀— Vishal Rathva (@sapiosexuuall) September 27, 2021
Also giving #one number entertainment after too many matches..
Debutant #Jason roy👏🥂#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/sTSxiB7eSg
Indeed
Jason Roy has ruined the Royal's party.#SRHvRR #IPL2021— Anurag (@anuragsupadhyay) September 27, 2021
True
Jason Roy ko IPL ke 1st Half mein Khilana chahiye tha..— Gerua Bhakt 🇮🇳🚩👑 (@TempPritam17) September 27, 2021
What a Batsmen ! 💥@JasonRoy20 @SunRisers
Hahaha
The reason , why rohit sharma fan of jason Roy batting . Roy on debut 60(42) #RRvSRH #JasonRoy pic.twitter.com/YfB78ABT3W— Jack Paul (@JackPal68628419) September 27, 2021
Truly
#JasonRoy 👏🏼— Mια Vιɾαƚ 🧜🏻♀️ (@MiaVirat) September 27, 2021
Wat'a Debut @JasonRoy20 🔥
Good Momentum from the Orange Army
This is start @SunRisers were missing all these days. @JasonRoy20 you were freakin awesome #SRHvRR #RRvSRH— Raahi Jonathan (@raahijonathan) September 27, 2021
