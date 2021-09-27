Reports | Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket

Moeen has played 64 Tests since his debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka. He has accumulated 2914 runs at an average of 28.3 and has taken 195 wickets at 36.66 apiece. Since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen has played only a handful of matches against Sri Lanka and India. He is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and will also be part of the England squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.