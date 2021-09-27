Reports | Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket

Today at 10:05 AM
Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket as he feels he has no hunger left to play the longest format of the game. It is also believed that the prospect of spending time away from his family for the ongoing IPL, T20 World Cup, and The Ashes could play a part in his decision.
Moeen has played 64 Tests since his debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka. He has accumulated 2914 runs at an average of 28.3 and has taken 195 wickets at 36.66 apiece. Since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen has played only a handful of matches against Sri Lanka and India. He is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and will also be part of the England squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.
According to reports in the British Media, the 34-year-old is keen to continue his career for England in white-ball cricket and is also expected to continue to play county and franchise cricket. It seems unlikely he will continue to play first-class cricket but no firm decision has yet been taken on that. It is understood that he informed the England head coach, Chris Silverwood and England's Test captain, Joe Root in recent days.
Several England players have expressed their reservations about participating in the Ashes to be played in Australia in December due to strict COVID 19 protocols in the region. Players might pull out as their families will have to go through the 14-day quarantine as some of them have young children.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.