RCB vs MI | Tonight no complaints, says Virat Kohli as Bangalore thrash Mumbai by 54 runs

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54-runs on Sunday in Dubai, winning captain Virat Kohli stated that he is delighted with the team's performance against MI. He further lauded pacer Harshal Patel for his brilliant hat-trick in the match.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore showed intent for the first time in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and registered an impressive 54-run victory against reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Harshal Patel wreaked havoc against the MumbaI Indians and picked four wickets including a hat-trick in the 17th over. Yuzvendra Chahal also played a crucial role by clinching three wickets by conceding just 11 to help his team defend the 166-run target against a strong Mumbai batting lineup.
After winning the match by 54 runs, RCB captain Virat Kohli stated that he is delighted with the team's performance, adding that he has "no complaints tonight".
"Very happy and the way we won. It was a difficult start with the loss of Devdutt in the second over. I got off to a good start and KS took the pressure off me. 8 for 30 against such an unbelievable batting lineup is great. You have to get into the bowler's space every now and then, especially against world-class performers like Bumrah. Tonight no complaints. Maybe in batting I will give it 8, we should've got 20-25 more. I went with DC - he bowled an amazing over, completely shut the game down and Harshal did an amazing job from the other end," said Virat Kohli after the match.
Glenn Maxwell in the first innings hit up 56 runs of 37 deliveries with six fours and three sixes. The Australian all-rounder also played a crucial role with the ball as he scalped two wickets by conceding 23 runs. Maxwell was declared Man of Match for his all-round performance against the Mumbai-based franchise.
"Perfect day. Virat and KS got us through the powerplay and set up a platform for us. I wanted to cash in hitting to the shorter side with the wind going as well. I have put in a lot of work with my state side Victoria and happy it worked. Hopefully people stay safe, get vaccinated and we can travel around the world safe again," said Maxwell after the match.
Bangalore, who have 12 points now, are entact on the third spot and will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, September 29.
