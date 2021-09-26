RCB vs MI | Tonight no complaints, says Virat Kohli as Bangalore thrash Mumbai by 54 runs

"Very happy and the way we won. It was a difficult start with the loss of Devdutt in the second over. I got off to a good start and KS took the pressure off me. 8 for 30 against such an unbelievable batting lineup is great. You have to get into the bowler's space every now and then, especially against world-class performers like Bumrah. Tonight no complaints. Maybe in batting I will give it 8, we should've got 20-25 more. I went with DC - he bowled an amazing over, completely shut the game down and Harshal did an amazing job from the other end," said Virat Kohli after the match.