RCB vs MI | Harshal Patel's delivery to dismiss Kieron Pollard was very cleverly bowled, says Sunil Gavaskar

“A hat-trick is always very special. Getting a wicket is always very special, but getting three in three balls is even more so," Gavaskar told Star Sports. "The wicket of Pollard was so clever, because he had anticipated Pollard will go outside his crease and then of course, Rahul Chahar, he is not a batsman, we all know that. Getting his wicket was not a big deal. But getting those two big wickets of those two big hitters - Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya was so important and that's what turned the game. Because even at that stage, we knew that these two big hitters can turn the game around."