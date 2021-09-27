Players can get mentally disturbed with bio-bubbles, says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is of the opinion that cricketers may get mentally disturbed being in the bio-bubbles. The Indian pacer, who is currently plying his trade for Punjab Kings in the IPL, further added that the biggest challenge for the players is travelling from one country to another in a bio-bubble.

After a surge in the Covid-19 cases all over the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) implemented several measures for the well-being of the players. The Covid protocols and regulations set by the ICC helped the cricket teams to play the matches according to the schedule. However, several cricketers had expressed their concerns and discomfort regarding the bio-bubble system.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami reckoned that the cricketers may get mentally disturbed due to the strict covid protocols in place. He termed the bio-bubble system "irritating" and stated that it can disturb the mental well-being of the players.

"The players can get mentally disturbed. And it can be irritating at times. You have to be in your room, and then, there is performance pressure to play for your country and franchise,” Shami told Sportstar.

Speaking on the difficulties faced by the players due to Covid protocols, Shami asserted that the biggest challenge is to travel from one country to another in bio-bubble. He further added that the players have to be mentally strong during tough times.

“The biggest challenge is to go out in these times; travelling from one country to the other in bio-bubbles. If there is a long tour, you are away from your family for that period. But this is the best that we can do. You have to be mentally strong to do this,” Shami added.

Shami had sustained a fracture during India's tour of Australia in 2020/21. In India's recent Test series in England, the right-arm quick bagged 11 wickets from three Tests at 27.55. He is fully fit now, and is hopeful of a consistent run in upcoming matches.

"My body is doing good overall. I had an injury after I got hit in Australia, otherwise the momentum has been good. The only thing is to know how you can recover from niggles. If you need a massage or rest or treatment, you need to understand such things as there is cricket throughout the year. We only have to take care of our bodies," Shami said.

"As far as my workload is concerned, more or less I am in the recovery mode. My team-mates make fun of my rest mode (laughs). When I am not on the ground, I don’t waste my energy. I know that I will give my 100 percent when I am switched on."