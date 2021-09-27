 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad ease past Rajasthan Royals

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    SRH registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over RR

    | Twitter

    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad ease past Rajasthan Royals

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:32 PM

    Powered by Jason Roy and nurtured by skipper Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday. The result meant that each of KKR, PBKS, RR and MI are now locked at eight points from 10 games, thereby tightening the play-offs race.

    Sanju Samson scored a sparkling 82 and was helped by Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Mahipal Lomror (29*), as the Royals posted 164/5 in the first innings. It would’ve been even more, if not for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul, who conceded just 11 runs in the final two overs, with the latter bagging two wickets.

    In reply, the Sunrisers completed the chase without much fuss, with Jason Roy (60 off 42) and Kane Williamson (51* off 41) leading the way. Roy, in particular, batted with great aggression, adding 57 for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18). Abhishek Sharma (21* off 16) too, played his part, before Williamson finished things off with a boundary towards mid-wicket.

    It was Sunrisers’ only second win of the season from 10 games, and the first after having lost five on the trot. The result meant that each of KKR, PBKS, RR, and MI are now locked at eight points from 10 games, thereby making for an exciting race to the play-offs.

    See the joy in the crowd 

    Happy SRH Fans?

    GOOD GAME 

    Highly Impressive performances overall 

    What a knock!

    Setting records 

    All-round brilliance

    Pure class 

    Happy fans everywhere 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down