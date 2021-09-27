IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad ease past Rajasthan Royals

Yesterday at 11:32 PM
Powered by Jason Roy and nurtured by skipper Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday. The result meant that each of KKR, PBKS, RR and MI are now locked at eight points from 10 games, thereby tightening the play-offs race.
Sanju Samson scored a sparkling 82 and was helped by Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Mahipal Lomror (29*), as the Royals posted 164/5 in the first innings. It would’ve been even more, if not for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul, who conceded just 11 runs in the final two overs, with the latter bagging two wickets.
In reply, the Sunrisers completed the chase without much fuss, with Jason Roy (60 off 42) and Kane Williamson (51* off 41) leading the way. Roy, in particular, batted with great aggression, adding 57 for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18). Abhishek Sharma (21* off 16) too, played his part, before Williamson finished things off with a boundary towards mid-wicket.
It was Sunrisers’ only second win of the season from 10 games, and the first after having lost five on the trot. The result meant that each of KKR, PBKS, RR, and MI are now locked at eight points from 10 games, thereby making for an exciting race to the play-offs.
See the joy in the crowd
Pure class batting by #KaneWilliamson #IPL2021#SRHvRR#RRvSRHpic.twitter.com/AsLsr7k0Bi— Jacob Thomos 🇳🇿 (@Jacostio) September 27, 2021
Happy SRH Fans?
🏏✨ BACK ON TRACK! Hyderabad fan Deepthi is extremely happy with the victory of her side. Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson ensured the target was chased down comfortably.— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 27, 2021
👀 Can Hyderabad keep up its winning momentum? #SRHvRR #RRvSRH #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/AVze03Af6L
GOOD GAME
Finally!! Sunrisers😍#JasonRoy 🧡hats off to you man— Nidhi Naik (@NidhiNike) September 27, 2021
And my love #KaneWilliamson ☺️
God! m so happy right now
Have to admit even#SanjuSamson was at his very best tonight#RRvsSRH #OrangeOrNothing
Highly Impressive performances overall
How badly @SunRisers were missing Jason Roy. Top knock from the opener.— Mohan Agrawal (@agrawalmsk) September 27, 2021
Kane Williamson does what he is best at. Level headed chase & finish.
RR missing quality spin bowling! #IPL2021 #SunrisersHyderabad #SRHvRR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #HallaBol #RajasthanRoyals
What a knock!
#Srh beat RR by 7 wkts and for me #KaneWilliamson and #JasonRoy were the pillars of this run chase what a knock from both of them 🔥🔥🔥— Naina (@Lilith_blair31) September 27, 2021
Although credit goes to #Samson for introducing #Sarkariya too late I.e by 12th over 😂😂
Good news is #KKR still at no.4 💪💪💪💪#RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9xQF0Dkr3u
Setting records
Kane Williamson scored his 17th IPL half century today. So far, he has faced exactly a hundred more than 1717 balls in his IPL career.— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) September 27, 2021
Williamson scored a 41-ball 51 today and the next SRH match will be his 61st IPL match.#SRHvRR #IPL2021
All-round brilliance
@SunRisers won by 7 wickets @BhuviOfficial @rashidkhan_19 #SRH bowlers bowled well @JasonRoy20 #KaneWilliamson played well for SRH on the other hand @IamSanjuSamson @Mustafiz90 @Sakariya55 bowled well they are missing #Tyaghi discipline to be maintained by #RR bowlers #AKPreview— 😘AK😎MSD😚ASH😍 (@AkashSmileyboy) September 27, 2021
Pure class
Just class #KaneWilliamson #IPL2021— Sandesh Nikam (@SandeshNikam_12) September 27, 2021
Happy fans everywhere
Thank you Roy 💘💘💘💘💘💘— 🧡🧡 ORANGE ARMY FANS 🧡🧡 (@Sunrisers_Hyd) September 27, 2021
Man of the match, Vivo perfect catch, Cred power player #srh #rr #RRvSRH #SRHvsRR #KaneWilliamson #warner #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/r56HCEGfoB
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kane Williamson
- Jason Roy
- Sanju Samson
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.