IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 40 of the IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 27. In their last fixtures,SRH lost a close-fought contest against Punjab Kings by 5 runs while RR lost to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs.

Rajasthan Royals(RR) will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) and look to revive their chances to qualify for the playoffs, while Hyderabad will try to play for respect after losing eight of their nine encounters. Delhi Capitals(DC) beat RR in their last game by 33 runs.

Chasing 155, Sanju Samson was the lone warrior for the team, scoring 70 runs from 53 deliveries as the other batters struggled on a slow pitch. The team eventually ended up scoring 121 and lost by 33 runs against DC. Mustafizur Rehman with two wickets was RR’s most impressive bowler in the match but did not get support from fellow pacers. Chris Morris was left out in the last match and David Miller was brought in but he failed to impress. The team selection will be interesting again. Eyes will also be on Tabraiz Shamsi, who could not pick any wicket against Delhi.

On the other hand, SRH lost a close-fought contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 runs. Jason Holder displayed his all-round skills for the team picking 3 wickets and scoring 47 unbeaten runs. It was a fine bowling performance from SRH but again their batting was not up to the mark. SRH needs someone in the top order to take responsibility to accelerate the run rate. To solve this issue they can think of giving Jason Roy a chance in the eleven. It will also be interesting to see if the management persists with out-of-form batsmen Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and David Warner.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals - L W W L W

Three victories from five games is not a very bad record but they need to improve their consistency going forward in the tournament. The absence of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jos Buttler has made the going tough for the Royals. The onus is one Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Tabraiz Shamsi to pull the team up in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L L L L

Five defeats in as many encounters tell the story of the whole season for SRH. The team has been struggling since the start of the season with their consistent performer David Warner going through a rough patch. Even Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey are looking rusty now.

Head to head

Both these teams have played 14 matches against each other. The matchup is a very balanced one with each team winning seven times each. Also, both teams have an average score of 151 against each other.

Sanju Samson has scored 430 runs against SRH while Manish Pandey has 246 runs versus RR. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 9 wickets while Jaydev Unadkat has six wickets against SRH.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

A tough prediction to make but Rajasthan Royals looks like the more inspired team for now. Their batters have done well when compared to their Sunrisers Hyderabad counterparts. The game is 60-40 in the favour of the Royals. In the presence of Warner, Williamson, Holder, and Rashid Khan have a chance but only if they strike together as a unit.

Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly surface but it also provides assistance to pacers. Both teams have pacers with the capability to exploit the conditions in their favour. Whoever wins the toss should opt to chase the target. The fast bowlers will play a vital role in this fixture. 170 should be a defendable total for the team batting first.

Match info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021 Match 40

Date - 27 September 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches