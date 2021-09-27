IPL 2021 | De Villiers and Maxwell instructed me to with gut feel with bowling options, says Virat Kohli

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday. RCB scored a competitive 165/6 thanks to skipper Virat Kohli (51), wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat (32) and Glenn Maxwell’s 56 runs off 37 balls with three sixes and six fours. In reply, Mumbai Indians were struggling at 99/5 at the end of 15 overs with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard on the crease. The 16th over was unexpectedly bowled by Dan Christian as one over from Yuzvendra Chahal was left to bowl. He gave away only six runs in that over. In the next over, Harshal Patel removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar to complete the hat-trick.