IPL 2021 | Batting let us down, my wicket was the game-changing moment, says Rohit Sharma after RCB hammer MI

After Mumbai Indians got thrashed by 54 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, team's captain Rohit Sharma said that the fall of his wicket in the 10th over was the turning point of the match. The 34-year-old also backed young Ishan Kishan who has struggled off late to score runs.
After going down by 54 runs against Virat Kohli's RCB at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma blamed the batting unit for letting the team down.
Mumbai Indians lost the plot despite a 57-run stand between Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma (43) for the first wicket. After de Kock's departure, Rohit partnered for 22 runs with Ishan Kishan but things went haywire soon after the departure of the Mumbai captain. Ishan Kishan (9), Suryakumar Yadav (8), Krunal Pandya (5), Kieron Pollard (7) and Hardik Pandya (3) went back to the pavilion one after the other as Mumbai failed to chase 166, suffering their third straight defeat of IPL 2021 UAE leg.
"Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they looked like scoring 180-plus. Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat). Have had a good chat with the batters. Those who are in need to carry on. They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell. Need to bounce back from whatever situation we're in. We've done that in the past. Just not happening this season. He's a talented player (Ishan Kishan). He's had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don't want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket," Rohit Sharma said after the match.
The match saw RCB pacer Harshal Patel take a hat-trick in the 17th over of the match. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar on the first three deliveries of the over to become RCB's third bowler to achieve the feat.
Mumbai have slipped to seventh spot now and will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday.
