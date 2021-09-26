IPL 2021 | Batting let us down, my wicket was the game-changing moment, says Rohit Sharma after RCB hammer MI

"Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they looked like scoring 180-plus. Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat). Have had a good chat with the batters. Those who are in need to carry on. They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell. Need to bounce back from whatever situation we're in. We've done that in the past. Just not happening this season. He's a talented player (Ishan Kishan). He's had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don't want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket," Rohit Sharma said after the match.