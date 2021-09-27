If Pakistan performs well, teams all around the world will run behind us, states Wasim Akram

After New Zealand and England pulled out of the Pakistan tour, Wasim Akram has stated that the cricket teams will run behind Pakistan if the Babar Azam-led side performs well at the T20 World Cup. Earlier, New Zealand and England had cancelled their Pakistan tours, citing security concerns.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) cancelled their white-ball series against Pakistan, after New Zealand called-off their Pakistan tour, citing security concerns. The future of the England tour of Pakistan was in doubt ever since New Zealand backed out from their white-ball series, despite spending six days before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

The decision of the ECB and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) opened doors for fuming debates between fans and cricket experts. Several former Pakistan cricketers expressed their disappointment regarding the gesture of ECB and NZC.

Legendary fast-bowler and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram went on to state that the cricket teams will change their attitude towards Pakistan if the Babar Azam-led side performs well in the T20 World Cup.

"We will criticize them later if the need arises and will figure out solutions too. But right now, we all need to come together as a unit and support out team. If teams don't want to come, let them not. But if our side performs well, teams all around the world will run behind Pakistan. So all the best, Pakistan team. We are all behind you," Akram said in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

Speaking on recent tour pull-outs by New Zealand and England, Akram stated that he was disappointed with the gesture of NZC and ECB. He further stated that everyone should leave that behind, and focus on the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup

"I know you're all very disappointed with New Zealand and England when they cancelled their tours. Especially New Zealand, for cancelling it at the last moment. I am equally disappointed, equally down and equally sad. But life has to go on. Like our chairman Ramiz Raja said, support Pakistan. The team they have picked for the World Cup, let's support them for once," Akram said.

Pakistan are placed alongside India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2021, with two more teams to join after the preceding qualifiers. They will lock horns with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.